Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

5 things to know for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?

    It’s been more than a week since about 50 cars of a freight train derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania state line, apparently because of a mechanical issue with a rail car axle. No one was injured in that wreck. But concerns about air quality and the hazardous chemicals on board the train prompted some village residents to leave, and officials later ordered the evacuation of the immediate area as fears grew about a potential explosion of smouldering wreckage.

    A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • U-Haul driver saw 'object' before deadly rampage: police

    A U-Haul driver who veered onto sidewalks and rammed into bicyclists and moped riders Monday in New York City, killing one person and injuring eight, claimed he started mowing down people after seeing an 'invisible object' coming toward the truck, police said Tuesday.

  • Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkiye's modern history

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkiye as a result of last week's earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago. While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs.

