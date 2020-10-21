OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government may fall if it loses a key vote today, on the one year anniversary of Canadians electing them to a minority. All that’s standing in the way of Canadians being called to the polls in a general election this fall is this afternoon’s vote on the creation of a Conservative-proposed committee to probe alleged Liberal corruption.

The Liberals declared the vote to create this committee would be a matter of confidence, meaning that if the Liberals lose it could trigger an election, as the majority of MPs would be indicating they had lost confidence in the government.

In minority Parliaments, governments stay in power so long as they maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. That confidence is often tested several times a year with votes on budgets and other monetary matters, but governments can also designate other key votes on important issues as matters of confidence.

All sides have said they don’t want an election right now, given new COVID-19 cases climbing and some parties still trying to drum up funds after the last race ended just 365 days ago. However, within days some form of campaign tours could be hitting the road if Gov. Gen. Julie Payette agrees to dissolve Parliament rather than making another effort to regain confidence.

Trudeau has framed this as a decision for the opposition parties to make, whether to back up their statements of non-confidence and force an election or not, though the accusation of partisan brinkmanship has been levelled right back at the Liberals.

By declaring the Conservative proposal — brought before the House as an opposition day motion — a matter of confidence the Liberals are willing to go to the polls on the question of whether the government should be “paralyzed” by partisan opposition games or seized with responding to the second wave of the pandemic and the parallel economic crisis.

The opposition parties don’t see it the same way, rather Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s view is that Trudeau is willing to shut down Parliament again and hit the campaign trail, rather than face accountability.

Specifically, what the Conservatives want is to create a new super committee with priority over House resources that would be focused on studying Liberal controversies including the WE Charity affair and the alleged of misuse of public funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their view is that this would free up other committees who had been looking into the controversy before Trudeau prorogued Parliament this summer, to refocus on other issues.

As part of their proposal, the opposition-led committee could compel Trudeau and his cabinet to testify for hours more than they already have, and call for the release of thousands more pages of documents than have already been turned over during the months-long controversy stemming from a failed student summer grant program.

In an unsuccessful effort to compromise, the Liberals proposed a separate special committee to evaluate the billions of dollars of federal government COVID-19 spending to support workers, businesses, and the healthcare system, but the committee would be led by a Liberal.

The fate of the government is once again in the hands of the NDP. The Bloc Quebecois have said they’ll side with the Conservatives on this vote, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has remained noncommittal about what his caucus of 24 will do.

His position is that he doesn’t want to give Trudeau and excuse to go to the polls, but also doesn’t want to be framed as the reason Trudeau can avoid more questions about the WE affair. They NDP continue to negotiate to try to find a suitable compromise to the structure and mandate of this new special committee, such as ensuring an opposition MP is the chair.

If an agreement is not reached by this afternoon, there will be two votes: the first would be on a Conservative amendment to their motion stating that MPs agreeing to pass the motion would not be grounds for going to the polls, and to remove “anti-corruption” from the name of the committee.

Then there will be the vote on the main question of creating the committee.

On their own, if all Liberal MPs show up for the votes they’ll have 154 votes, and together the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois would have 153. If the NDP’s 24 MPs abstain, the outcome would rest on the votes of the three Green Party MPs and two former-Liberals-turned-Independents: Jody Wilson-Raybould and Marwan Tabbara.

If the NDP side with the Liberals, the committee will not be created and election will be avoided. If the NDP side with the other opposition parties, the committee would be struck but Trudeau would likely then make a visit to Rideau Hall and speak with the Governor General about issuing writs.

Trudeau and O’Toole didn’t speak with reporters before their caucus meetings Wednesday morning.

Spotted on his way into the NDP caucus meeting on the Hill Wednesday morning, Singh offered no update on his caucus’ plans, but reiterated that it “won’t be me that calls an election.”

Both Singh and O’Toole are set to speak with reporters ahead of question period on Wednesday, where any possible last-minute resolutions could be revealed.

In a statement, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul didn’t indicate which way her three MPs with seats in the House would be voting today, but did call for cross-party collaboration and condemned the “unnecessary brinkmanship” underway.

“The Liberal and Conservative parties' high-stakes, high-tech game of chicken can have no winner. They should leave such games outside of Parliament, and focus on the urgent needs of people in Canada. I ask Members of Parliament to dial down the rhetoric, which is not in keeping with the seriousness of this unprecedented moment, so that we can get back to the working on the critical matters at hand,” she said.

The current predicament MPs find themselves in comes after Liberal filibusters to end opposition attempts to revive studies into the WE Charity $912-million grant deal. The committee probes were prompted by accusations of conflicts of interest on the part of Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau due to their close personal ties to the organization, despite assertions the public service suggested WE as the best bet to run the program that never ended up getting off the ground.

The federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is still investigating the matter.

Elections Canada has been making preparations in order to be able to run a general election amid the pandemic, but has been eyeing updates to federal elections law to allow more flexibility for voters and those running the vote, including big changes around when people cast their ballots. If an election is called imminently those additional changes would not happen, though Canadians could expect to see physical distancing at polling places where masks and single-use pencils are available, and ramping up capacity to accept mail-in ballots.