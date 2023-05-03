Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs

Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau insisted there has been "no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation."

Speaking about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, Alexandre Trudeau told MPs the heightened scrutiny around the charitable organization is the result of "significant mistakes" made by the Foundation's past president.

While noting that Canada "has become the target of foreign interference," he was adamant that "no state, and no individual attempted to influence the Canadian government through the Foundation."

Alexandre Trudeau remains a founding member of the Trudeau Foundation, and was on the board of directors in 2016 when it received the recently-scrutinized China-linked donation, amid heightened concerns around past attempts by Beijing to interfere in Canadian affairs.

Set to testify until 6:30 p.m. EDT at the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee (ETHI), the prime minister's brother offered to appear to shed light on why he negotiated and inked the donation deal, and to offer his defence of the organization's work.

In his opening statement, the prime minister's brother sought to refute a series of claims he attributed to Pascale Fournier, the former Foundation CEO he alleges errantly led people to believe there were attempts at interference.

Alexandre Trudeau refuted that there was anything illegitimate about his signing of the donation contract, sought to offer more clarity around the nature of the donation, and denied that that there was mystery surrounding the identity of the donors or their affiliation.

HOW DID THIS STORY GET HERE?

Over the last few months, attention has been put on the Trudeau Foundation over past members' ties to the current government, in light of reporting by The Globe and Mail stating the foundation had several years ago accepted a $200,000 donation from a Chinese businessman with ties to the Chinese government in hopes of exerting influence.

After initially indicating it had refunded "all amounts received" because of the potential China connection—what ended up being $140,000 provided in two $70,000 cheques—it was revealed by La Presse that the Foundation had issues returning the funds, which generated turmoil within the organization.

The Foundation's entire board of directors and president and CEO resigned in mid-April, citing "politicization" of the self-described independent, non-partisan scholarship organization.

Shortly after the mass exodus, the Foundation announced it would be launching an independent review of the donation, while stating that it had issued a reimbursement cheque in the name of the donor who made the initial two payments "and to which CRA charitable receipts were issued."

In the weeks since, there's been media reporting, and testimony provided to the MPs on ETHI, that has shed more light on the matter.

On Wednesday, Alexandre Trudeau questioned the veracity and sourcing of some of the reporting about the Foundation.

The ETHI committee's study on foreign interference began in March, building on work underway at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee, given the heightened attention and concern in Parliament over the threat foreign interference from China is posing to Canadian institutions and elections.

On Tuesday, Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO and long-time public servant Morris Rosenberg testified at ETHI, telling MPs that while the donations did not raise any red flags at the time perhaps the foundation was "naïve" to think that by dealing with people who were linked to the Chinese government, they would have "soft power influence on them."

The prime minister has repeatedly made great efforts to distance himself from the work of the Trudeau Foundation—noting he has had no involvement with the foundation that bears his father's name in the last decade—telling reporters last week that while he "loves" his brother, the two men are doing their own things.

"It is no secret to anyone that my brother has been deeply involved in the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation for many years," Trudeau said.

Ahead of the hearing, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his MPs on the committee would be trying to ascertain "more about how this foreign dictatorship is influencing Trudeau and his family with money."

