OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Ontario Premier Doug Ford today to announce a deal aimed at ensuring Canada is never again at the mercy of unreliable foreign suppliers of personal protective equipment during a pandemic.

Under the agreement, 3M is to increase capacity at its Brockville, Ont., facility so it can produce up to 100 million medical-grade N95 masks a year.

The federal and Ontario governments are each kicking in $23.3 million to help increase production capacity at the plant.

The province and the federal government will each receive 25 million masks per year over five years for health-care and other essential workers.

Ford says Ontario needed to ramp up production of personal protective equipment given the experience early in the COVID-19 crisis, when Canada was scrambling in a global competition for a limited supply of masks and other equipment.

The prized N95 masks, used by frontline health care workers, were in particularly short supply.

Millions of the respirators Canada obtained from China were found to be defective and couldn't be used.

Ford has also been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to limit the export of N95 masks from American plants -- including 3M.

Speaking in Brockville today, Ford said Canada will "never again" be left at the mercy of other countries when it comes to what is needed to fight the novel coronavirus.

This is the second domestic contract to produce N95 masks, after Quebec-based Medicom signed a 10-year agreement to supply N95 and surgical masks to the federal government in April.

Medicom's combined contracts are worth more than $113 million, and include providing 24 million surgical masks and 20 million N95 respirators each year.