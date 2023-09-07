Trudeau eyes Indo-Pacific trade deals to avoid China aim to 'play us off each other'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's rocky relations with China have stabilized, while telling business leaders in Singapore that Ottawa has committed to a timeline for trade deals with the region.
"I don't think the idea of crossing our arms and turning our backs on any part of the world is something that is good for the Canadian economy," he said Thursday at an onstage event held by Bloomberg.
Trudeau is undertaking a weeklong visit to Indonesia, Singapore and India with a focus on shoring up trade in a region Ottawa sees as key to counteracting coercive economic moves by China.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
He noted that his visit comes as western countries co-ordinate their approach to trade with Beijing. Trudeau said that's a change from competing against each other for export opportunities that China could leverage, such as by limiting trade during diplomatic spats or unwanted human rights discussions.
"They just would play us off each other just a little bit in strategic ways that have been very effective," Trudeau said.
"We cannot simply be trying to elbow each other out of the way for access to the Chinese market."
To that end, Trudeau noted that Canada and Indonesia have committed to signing a bilateral trade deal by the end of 2024, and he announced a plan this week to finalize a separate deal by 2025 with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Trudeau's visit to the city-state comes asSingapore businesses are looking to Canada for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening global supply chains.
Trudeau held four meetings on Thursday with business leaders in the region and is expected to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.
Vijay Iyengar, chairman and managing director of a company that invests in sustainable sourcing of agri-food products, met with Trudeau on Thursday.
During the meeting, he said Agrocorp International, which is already invested heavily in Saskatchewan and Alberta, is looking for ways it can reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and to "do what is right, knowing what is good for our future."
"Canada is a hot spot for us," said Iyengar about future investment.
Trudeau sold Canada as a place of stability, growth and diversity that will provide Singapore reliability and job growth.
Wayne Farmer, president of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council, said promoting businesses and products from back home requires face-time with Indo-Pacific leaders.
"A large part of promoting Canada's interest out here is the touch that's required between senior government and senior private sector leaders," he said Thursday.
The visit to Singapore comes after a stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Canada launched a strategic partnership with the ASEAN economic bloc of 10 countries.
The partnership is considered a symbolic gesture that reflects Canada's expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
This weekend Trudeau heads to India for the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi. Canada is also in negotiations for a free-trade deal with India, though talks over the last few months were paused to work through unspecified issues.
Trudeau said his visit has involved regional leaders telling him they don't want to be wedged between the U.S. and China jockeying for influence.
"One of the things that I heard a lot from people here in ASEAN economies in Southeast Asia is a desire to make sure that we're not exacerbating differences between various economic giants," he said during the Bloomberg event.
When pressed, Trudeau refused to say whether he felt U.S. restrictions on China's use of certain semiconductor technologies went beyond national-security concerns to hinder Beijing's rise.
"You can make decisions to diversify without turning it into geopolitical conflict," he said.
Trudeau described Canada's relationship with China as "probably stable" and not deteriorating, but added that a rapprochement is impossible "at this particular moment," in part due to foreign-interference concerns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
With files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media from protest
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
-
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
-
Canadian gov’t launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Northwest Territories evacuee reflects on having baby while waiting to return home
Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.
-
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
World
-
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
-
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
-
Police combing U.K. for ex-soldier held on terror charges who escaped prison strapped to delivery truck
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom.
-
OPINION
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
-
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Politics
-
Canadian gov’t launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
-
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Health
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Drake announces highly anticipated 'For All the Dogs' album will arrive this month
Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: 'For All the Dogs' will drop Sept. 22.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of 'peptic ulcer disease.'
Business
-
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
Online gig work is growing globally, particularly in the developing world, creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce, according to a World Bank report released Thursday.
-
UAW makes contract counteroffer to Ford; Stellantis to make offer
The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday made a labour contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor, while Chrysler parent company Stellantis planned its counteroffer this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
French President Macron: 'There can't, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games'
French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag has no place at next year's Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin's regime in Ukraine.
-
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
-
Simone Biles says she’s aiming for the Paris Olympics next year: 'That’s the path I would love'
Simone Biles has said that participating at next year's Paris Olympics is a "path I would love," a month after making her competitive return to gymnastics.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.