DAKAR -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is en route to Senegal for an official visit with one of Canada's closest francophone partners in Africa.

Trudeau's visit will include a meeting with President Macky Sall and a moment of reflection at Goree Island, which was once a final African stop for some of the slaves being taken to the Americas.

Dalhousie University political science chair David Black, who studies Canada's role in sub-Saharan African, says Senegal and Canada have long-standing links, mostly through their shared French language, that Trudeau can build upon.

Black notes Senegal is not without some significant human-rights challenges -- homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to five years in prison for example -- but it's considered one of the most stable democracies on the continent.

The visit will test Trudeau's commitment to women's empowerment and human rights as he looks to gain support from Sall for Canada's bid for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.

During a three-day visit to Ethiopia over the weekend Trudeau appeared reluctant to publicly raise the issue of human rights and democratic violations with African leaders he met.