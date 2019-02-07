OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denying that he or anyone in his office pressured Canada's former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to abandon the prosecution of a case against SNC-Lavalin.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the Prime Minister's Office tried to get Wilson-Raybould — who was also the federal attorney general at the time — to ask federal prosecutors to make a deal in the corruption and fraud case against Quebec-based engineering and construction company. CTV News has not independently verified the story. The charges the company is facing were the result of an RCMP probe into business done in Libya.

On Thursday morning in Vaughan, Ont. PM Trudeau told reporters that: "The allegations in the Globe story this morning are false. Neither the current nor the previous attorney general was ever directed by me or anyone in my office to take a decision in this matter."

Canada's current Minister of Justice is David Lametti, he was appointed to cabinet in January in a shuffle that saw Wilson-Raybould moved into the Veterans' Affairs portfolio, which was viewed by some as a demotion.

In a lengthy post about leaving the justice department that Wilson-Raybould made the day of the shuffle, she stated "it is a pillar of our democracy that our system of justice be free from even the perception of political interference and uphold the highest levels of public confidence."

CTV News has asked Jody Wilson-Raybould for comment on the story and her office said she will not be commenting today.

More to come.