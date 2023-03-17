Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Tories of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
Trudeau delivered a full-throated defence of Johnston on Friday after tapping him this week to serve as special rapporteur on foreign interference.
The Conservatives say Johnston is too close to Trudeau, while the Bloc Quebecois allege he has been "chummy" with China.
Both opposition parties, along with the NDP, have called for a public inquiry in to the allegations of foreign meddling in the last two federal elections.
Speaking at an event in Guelph, Ont., Trudeau sidestepped questions about his own relationship with Johnston.
He instead defended the former governor general, who was appointed to that role on the recommendation of Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, as a Canadian of the highest integrity.
"David Johnston has served this country in many, many different ways through a long and unimpeachable career," Trudeau said.
Johnston's appointment came after Global News and the Globe and Mail newspaper reported allegations of Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
If the Liberals had been hoping the appointment would put a lid on the partisan fighting that has surrounded the allegations, that hasn't been the case.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has criticized Trudeau for appointing someone he once described as a "family friend," while noting the former viceregal is also a member of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
The foundation, which supports mentorship programs for aspiring scholars and leaders, has figured prominently in the Tories' allegations about links between Trudeau and China.
Trudeau did not specifically address his personal relationship with Johnston or the rapporteur's role on the foundation bearing his father's name when asked by reporters.
The prime minister accused the Conservatives of being more concerned with scoring political points than defending Canada's democracy.
"There is no better name than David Johnston, which makes it so astonishing, but also so clarifying, to see the Conservative party simply not interested in actually getting answers," Trudeau said.
"They are engaging in horrific partisan attacks against a man of extraordinary integrity."
In a statement to The Canadian Press, Johnston described attempts to undermine the country's democracy as "serious matters."
He said he was "privileged" to have accepted the appointment as special rapporteur and was finalizing the details around his role.
"I will work with officials to finalize the mandate, which will be made public promptly, to look into foreign interference in the last two federal general elections," he said, "and make appropriate recommendations on how to further protect our democracy and uphold Canadians' confidence in it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
BREAKING | International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
