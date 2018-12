The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism on social media after tweeting to a celebrity that Canada will contribute $50M toward a cause.

Trudeau tweeted to South African comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah that Canada would pledge $50M to Education Cannot Wait, an organization that funds education for children affected by conflicts, natural disasters and other crises.

Trudeau thanked Noah for celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy at the Global Citizen festival, an initiative aimed at ending extreme poverty, and says he's sorry can't be there but offered to donate money to support education for women and girls around the world tweeting, "Work for you? Let's do it."

Reaction on Twitter was swift.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused Trudeau on Twitter of pledging $50M in a tweet to impress a TV personality.

Scheer tweeted that taxpayers need a defender, not someone who throws money around to be popular with celebrities.

