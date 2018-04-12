Trudeau coming back Sunday to meet with Horgan, Notley on Kinder Morgan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Ottawa on Thursday, April 12, 2018, en route to Lima, Peru. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:00PM EDT
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a detour in his multi-country trip to deal with Kinder Morgan.
Trudeau will fly back to Ottawa on Sunday to meet with British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. He will then leave for Paris.
