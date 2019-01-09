OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called three federal byelections, to be held on Feb. 25, including in the riding where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is running for a seat.

The three ridings in which constituents will be voting in a new MP are:

Burnaby South, B.C

Outremont, Que.

York–Simcoe, Ont.

This is a breaking news update, more to come.