Trudeau calls byelection in Singh's riding and two others, in February
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces he will run in a byelection in Burnaby South, during an event at an outdoor film studio, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday August 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 12:45PM EST
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called three federal byelections, to be held on Feb. 25, including in the riding where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is running for a seat.
The three ridings in which constituents will be voting in a new MP are:
- Burnaby South, B.C
- Outremont, Que.
- York–Simcoe, Ont.
This is a breaking news update, more to come.