OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the actions of protesters causing disruptions in the area of Tyendinaga, Ont. "extremely concerning."

Demonstrators are pushing back in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the planned route of a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

In a live feed from the Facebook account Real Peoples Media, protesters can be seen standing on the tracks as a train barrels towards them, leaping to safety in the final seconds. There has also been footage of fires on the tracks and police removing debris from the rail lines.

"It is extremely concerning to see people endangering their own lives and the lives of others by trying to interfere with the trains," Trudeau said.

The sentiment was echoed by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

"I think that's terribly unsafe and inappropriate, but again the police of jurisdiction are managing that and that's their responsibility," Blair said.

"We would encourage everyone to obey the law and be safe."

Transport Minister Marc Garneau also weighed in on the fires that were lit on the tracks in Tyendinaga, calling it a "totally reckless act."

"This was an extremely reckless act, I saw the video this morning, and something that not only put in danger the life of the people who were actually lighting this fire under a moving train, but also could have been very dangerous for many other people, because what if this train was carrying dangerous materials? It could have ignited, depending on the size of the fire," Garneau said.

He would not comment on CN Rail's decision to run trains through the area, adding that he's sure they "thought very carefully" before doing so.

Demonstrations have continued since the Ontario Provincial Police moved in against a rail blockade that had been set up by the Tyendinaga Mohawk near Belleville, Ont. on Monday and charged 10 protesters. In addition to the continued pushback at the tracks in Tyendinaga, solidarity protests have been taking place across the country.

Among those new protests were a blockade that halted a regional transit service near Hamilton on Tuesday and a rolling blockade that was briefly set up by the Khanawake Mohawk on Quebec's Honoré Mercier Bridge.

Canadian Pacific Railway also obtained an injunction on Tuesday to stop a blockade in Khanawake, just south of Montreal. Meanwhile in B.C., at least six protesters have been arrested at the Port of Vancouver and demonstrations have continued at the B.C. Legislature.

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have said they will not end their demonstrations against the project until the company behind the pipeline, Coastal GasLink, ceases all operations on Wet'suwet'en territory in B.C. and the RCMP leaves the territory entirely.

Blair said the RCMP cannot remove its presence from the whole area, as people within the 22,000 square kilometers of Wet'suwet'en territory are entitled to have access to a police service.

"The RCMP…have a responsibility to maintain public safety throughout that community," Blair said.

As the situation escalates across Canada, the government says it's optimistic the hereditary chiefs who oppose the pipeline will be willing to meet with them soon.

"We hope to hear more back from them hopefully this afternoon as to whether there will be an invitation for us to join them," Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett told reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

She was short on any other details, however, saying simply that the government "can't negotiate this in public."

Meanwhile, Garneau confirmed on Tuesday that the police will be moving in to respond to injunctions against blockades across the country.

"The provincial police will be moving in and responding to the injunctions that have been put in," Garneau said.

The Mohawk Council of Khanawake, however, has warned against this kind of police action. In a press release sent out shortly after the Ontario Provincial Police moved in against the Tyendinaga blockade on Monday, they cautioned that the use of police will not result in a peaceful outcome.

"The Mohawk Council of Khanawà:ke wishes to express its outrage and disgust regarding the actions taken this morning on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory," the release said.

"It has become very obvious that use of injunctions and police against Indigenous people who are simply defending their own land from unwanted development will not produce a peaceful resolve."

With files from The Canadian Press.