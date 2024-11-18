Trudeau, Biden talk rule of law at Brazil G20 summit amid meetings on global hunger
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the importance of democracy the rule of law during a meeting the G20 summit in Brazil.
A statement from the White House says Biden and Trudeau talked about the economy, climate change, migration and defence, just weeks before president-elect Donald Trump takes office.
The statement says Biden "underscored the importance of Canadian defence investment and the modernization of the Columbia River Treaty."
It also says both leaders "agreed that strengthening democracy and rule of law were essential to the prosperity and success of North America."
The meeting came a day after The Associated Press reported that Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia.
The two were meeting at the G20 summit in Brazil, where President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made poverty the subject of the opening discussion among leaders.
Trudeau told a morning summit that gender equality has to be part of any solution to solving global poverty and hunger.
Media were not able to hear Trudeau's remarks, but his office says he discussed Ottawa's efforts to not only fund emergency relief but also to address the root causes of hunger in global food systems, including the need to reform multilateral and development-financing institutions.
Trudeau's office said he highlighted that the world is at a critical moment where global instability and inequality are undermining the international rules-based order, just as armed conflicts are leading to displacement and migration.
Following that session, Trudeau met with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.
He also met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, just days after Trudeau voiced concerns about high levels of Chinese investment in Mexico. That issue is a potential hindrance to trade for the North American allies, given that Canada has followed the U.S. in imposing steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.
Trudeau also has meetings scheduled Monday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Law enforcement foils alleged assassination attempt of human rights activist Irwin Cotler by agents of Iran
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Canada-U.S. border crossing times are changing. Here's the new schedule
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Canada Post, union to meet mediator Monday in effort to end strike
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Sabre-toothed 'kitten' mummy unearthed in Siberia is first of its kind
A mummified ice age cub from Siberia is the first known mummy of a sabre-toothed cat, and its discovery is generating ripples of excitement among paleontologists.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Ticket scam west of Toronto costs 40 people more than $70K
Dozens of people in Halton Region are out tens of thousands of dollars after buying fake or nonexistent tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Toronto, police say.
Tropicana fans are ditching the brand after a bottle redesign
Tropicana customers are in revolt over an orange juice bottle redesign. Again.
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Canada-U.S. border crossing times are changing. Here's the new schedule
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
SaskPower appealing record $840,000 fine for 2020 deaths of 2 workers
SaskPower is appealing a decision ordering the provincial Crown to pay $840,000 after two of its line workers died while on the job.
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
Jury selection is underway in the trial of two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
New Zealand's founding treaty is at a flashpoint. Why are thousands protesting for Māori rights?
A proposed law that would redefine New Zealand’s founding treaty between the British Crown and Māori chiefs has triggered political turmoil.
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
An Israeli airstrike late Monday slammed into a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the UN headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister's office and several embassies.
Two are killed and one is critically wounded in New York City knife rampage. A suspect is in custody
A man carried out a string of stabbings across a swath of Manhattan on Monday morning, killing two people and critically wounding a third without uttering a word to his victims, officials said.
South Africa's president calls for safe recovery of illegal miners stuck underground
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday lives should not be put at risk in a standoff between police and hundreds of illegal miners stuck underground in a disused mine shaft and the miners should be recovered safely.
Abuse survivors urge the Vatican to globalize the zero-tolerance policy it approved in the U.S.
Survivors of clergy sexual abuse urged the Vatican on Monday to expand its zero-tolerance policy that it approved for the U.S. Catholic Church in 2002 to the rest of the world, arguing that children everywhere should be protected from predator priests.
Former Sydney radio broadcaster and rugby coach Alan Jones charged with sex crimes
Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones was charged Monday with multiple sex crimes against males over two decades, police said.
Law enforcement foils alleged assassination attempt of human rights activist Irwin Cotler by agents of Iran
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Opposing plans to end Ukraine-Russia war could clash at G20 summit
Support for Ukraine will be tested at the G20 summit as nations clash over whether they should continue offering military support for Kyiv or impose a truce on a conflict which began with Russia's invasion nearly three years ago.
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots leaves 1 dead and dozens sickened across the U.S.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
-
Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
-
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
-
Earth ring theory may shed light on an unexplained ancient climate event, scientists say
Famously known for its extensive ring system, Saturn is one of four planets in our solar system that have the distinctive feature. And now, scientists hypothesize that Earth may have sported its own ring some 466 million years ago.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawyers claim seizure of writings from cell is 'outrageous government conduct'
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused prosecutors on Monday of engaging in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial.
-
Hollywood stars gather for honorary Oscars event celebrating Quincy Jones, Bond producers, more
Quincy Jones died two weeks before he could accept his second honourary Oscar, alongside Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis and casting director Juliet Taylor.
-
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have announced their engagement at the same annual event where they met two years ago.
Company affiliated with Alex Jones seeks to disqualify The Onion's auction bid on Infowars
A company affiliated with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a federal judge on Monday to disqualify a bid by the satirical news outlet The Onion to buy Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, alleging fraud and collusion.
-
Russia is locking up butter as inflation crisis reaches new heights
Some supermarkets in Russia have taken to keeping butter in locked cabinets amid rising prices.
-
The Canadian dollar is weak, and it will likely stay that way for months, expert says
Some experts say the Canadian dollar will remain weak through at least the end of this year.
Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
-
National Park badges surface at Point Pelee after nearly 100 years
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
-
Soccer players Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis say they are expecting a baby
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby.
Huge Grey Cup 50/50 ticket goes unclaimed
The Grey Cup celebrations may not be over yet. A lucky fan may be sitting on a 50/50 ticket worth $434,405.
-
PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from Vancouver to Quebec City
The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games on Monday.
-
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
The owners of an e-bike shop in Richmond, B.C., are reeling after someone crashed a stolen truck into their showroom during an attempted smash-and-grab over the weekend.
-
Ontario transport minister not offering estimate of Toronto bike lane removal cost
Ontario's transportation minister says he doesn't believe the City of Toronto's estimate that it will cost $48 million to remove bike lanes on three major roads in the city, but he has not provided an estimate of his own.
-
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Snow-covered Calgary roads cause slow and slick Monday commute for drivers
Calgary drivers had a slow and slippery commute to work on Monday, thanks to a dump of snow.
-
High River couple can officially retire thanks to $2M win
A High River couple is celebrating a big lottery win that will help them retire.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in Highway 1 crash near Gleichen, Alta.: RCMP
Police are responding to a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta. Gleichen RCMP said the multi-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Highway 842 and Highway 56.
'It's all caught up to us now': Low Canadian dollar hits locally owned grocery store
The Canadian dollar is at its lowest level since May 2020, with $1 CAD converting to $0.71 U.S. That means purchasing produce from the states is more expensive for Alfonso Curcio, the owner of Farmer’s Pick in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
-
Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric mulls sale of the company amid cash woes
Lion Electric Co. is opening the door to a possible sale of the company as the electric bus maker struggles to staunch an ongoing cash bleed.
-
New Alberta hospital agency to be up and running in the spring: minister
Alberta's health minister says the province's new hospital agency will be operational next spring, months later than expected.
-
RCMP searching for man in connection to 'suspicious' Wetaskiwin house fire
Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for a 25-year-old in connection to a house fire on Nov. 7.
-
Multi-court indoor sports facility with 22 pickleball courts holds soft launch in St. Albert
A new sports recreation facility held a soft opening on Sunday.
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized after being allowed to roam free in corn field: P.E.I. RCMP
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
-
When and where the Maritimes will get much needed rain this week
Extended periods of dry weather in the summer and throughout the fall have contributed to a developing drought situation in the Maritimes.
Winter storm watch underway in Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
-
Over $3 million in repairs, upgrades completed at Winnipeg arenas
New lighting, roofing and score clocks are among the repairs and upgrades made at city-owned arenas as part of the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renewal program.
SaskPower appealing record $840,000 fine for 2020 deaths of 2 workers
SaskPower is appealing a decision ordering the provincial Crown to pay $840,000 after two of its line workers died while on the job.
-
Regina's new mayor and council will be sworn in Monday night
Regina's newest mayor and iteration of city council will be sworn in Monday night at a ceremony at Henry Baker Hall.
-
These Saskatchewan border crossings are changing their hours of operation
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is changing the hours of six border crossings in Saskatchewan in the new year.
More than 40 councillors sign letter against use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
-
Runaway tire falls off truck trailer and hits vehicle, driver takes off
Police are looking for a pickup driver who fled from the scene of a crash in Elmira.
-
Three taken to hospital in Brant County crash
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash near Paris, Ont.
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Saskatoon police say downtown stabbing 'unrelated' to Santa Claus Parade
A 33-year-old woman was stabbed in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday, and police want to clarify it was not connected to the Santa Claus Parade.
-
Police in Prince Albert ask residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting
Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near 32nd Street West to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.
School, daycare lockdown end in Kapuskasing following nearby police investigation
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. It was prompted by a police investigation.
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
WestJet returns to Sudbury to offer direct flights to Calgary
WestJet is returning to Sudbury with a plan to offer direct flights to Calgary beginning in June.
'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Center
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
-
Delays reported in London's yard waste collection
The City of London says its leaf and yard waste materials collection program is experiencing a delay due to an increase in the number of bags placed out.
-
Handgun used in downtown London robbery: police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said a woman was working in a locked business in the area of Richmond Street and Horton Street when somebody knocked at the door.
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Driver dies in collision with tree after vehicle bursts into flames
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Bracebridge that claimed the life of one person over the weekend.
-
Local baker designs 11 cakes in honour of Taylor Swift's Toronto tour
One local baker turned her inspiration for her favourite music artist into something quite sweet and delicious.
Walker Road closed near Wyandotte after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police have temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash.
-
12 new affordable homes coming to Windsor
The federal government has invested $3.6 million, helping Windsor rapidly build 12 new affordable homes.
-
'Intermittent noises' possible during police training near downtown
Windsor police are informing the public of some training taking place near the downtown core all week.
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
-
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
-
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
Program helps Sault family become homeowners
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
-
Northern postal workers walk off the job during lockout by Canada Post
About 700 Canada Post workers are walking the picket lines in communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Alberta suspect charged with drugged driving in the Sault
After receiving reports of a dangerous and erratic driver, police in Sault Ste. Marie charged the driver of a vehicle on Highway 17 this week.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.