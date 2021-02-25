TORONTO -- After a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, some of the tensions in the Canada-U.S. relationship may be starting to ease, said Nik Nanos, founder of Nanos Research on the latest episode of Trend Line.

"There was a lot of awkwardness and uncertainty before," said Nanos, referring to the diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. under the Trump administration.

But while expectations of calmer times ahead might be high under Biden’s presidency, Nanos warns that there are still choppy waters to navigate.

"There are still some pretty sticky issues… that both countries to have to work through," said Nanos. "But what it looks like is… perhaps we’re in a pattern that is more similar to the past, where the Canadian administration and the American administration can work through these issues."

