

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at the White House for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau is on a whirlwind tour of Washington, D.C., today, with a schedule that includes visits with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

He's hoping to give the new North American free-trade deal a boost in the U.S. Congress and secure American support as Canada fights to free two Canadians imprisoned in China.

Trump welcomed Trudeau by saying he wants to have a "positive day."

Trudeau replied by praising the new NAFTA and saying the two want to work together on "a broad range of global issues."

More to come...