Trudeau at White House for Trump meeting
Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 4:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:22PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at the White House for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trudeau is on a whirlwind tour of Washington, D.C., today, with a schedule that includes visits with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.
He's hoping to give the new North American free-trade deal a boost in the U.S. Congress and secure American support as Canada fights to free two Canadians imprisoned in China.
Trump welcomed Trudeau by saying he wants to have a "positive day."
Trudeau replied by praising the new NAFTA and saying the two want to work together on "a broad range of global issues."
More to come...