Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with a family as he visits Springridge Farm in Milton, Ont., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023., to attend the ASEAN Summit. Trudeau is accompanied by son Xavier Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

