Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way.

“It’s a great day today,” Trudeau said, walking up solo as he entered the governor general’s residence to oversee the major federal political event of the summer.

In a swearing-in ceremony getting underway at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the changes to the federal ministry that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is one of the ministers CTV News has confirmed will be getting a new gig, moving into an economic-focused portfolio at Treasury Board, a domestic-centric job and her third cabinet assignment.

Replacing her will be Bill Blair, taking on the high-profile international cabinet post amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and continued defence spending pressures. This will open up the emergency preparedness position, in one of what's set to be a cascade of reassignments made on Wednesday.

Canadians can expect that nearly the entirety Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after this morning's swearing-in ceremony.

Current ministers and rookie MPs arrived ahead of the prime minister, offering early indications of who is in line for a new job.

Those who have strolled up the driveway, seeming poised for promotion to cabinet are:

Burnaby North-Seymour, B.C. MP Terry Beech, first elected in 2015;

Mississauga-Streetsville, Ont. MP Rechie Valdez, first elected in 2021;

Kanata-Carleton, Ont. MP Jenna Sudds, first elected in 2021;

Parkdale-High Park, Ont. MP Arif Virani, first elected in 2015;

York Centre, Ont. MP Ya'ara Saks, first elected in a 2020 byelection;

Hochelaga, Que. MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada, first elected in 2019; and

Scarborough-Rouge Park, Ont. MP Gary Anandasangaree, first elected in 2015

As Liberals arrived to a spray of television cameras and political reporters, few said much about what awaited them inside, though a few indicated that it was a good morning and were looking forward to their new roles.

The seven ministers CTV News has confirmed will be dropped from cabinet include four that have announced they won't be running again: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The three others are Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

In a statement posted to social media Wednesday morning, Mendicino—who was at the centre of shuffle chatter over his mishandling of hot files—said it had been "an honour" to serve as a minister in the immigration and public safety portfolios for nearly four years, and he plans to stick around as the Liberal MP for Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.

"Those who know me well know that politics is in my blood… I have every intention of continuing to serve for the remainder of this mandate, and into the next election," Mendicino said.

"To my cabinet and caucus colleagues, it remains a privilege to work with you. The seating arrangements may move around in the House of Commons from time to time, but we are family and committed to the same cause."

These departures, from key battleground ridings and regions, have opened up room around Trudeau's cabinet table for a roster of fresh faces.

There are currently 38 members in the gender-balanced cabinet, not counting the prime minister. Regional representation is always a core consideration in building a front bench as well, and these newly announced departures mean Trudeau will be looking to fill slots in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

Four ministers are set to hold on to their current jobs: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau's entire top tier has been invited to attend the ceremony, regardless of if they're on the move or not.

The shuffle is likely to also trigger machinery of government changes such as changes to certain ministers’ titles or portfolio responsibilities, as well as a considerable staffing shakeup.

A senior government source told CTV News that Trudeau and his inner circle have looked at this shuffle as "fortifying" the prime minister's economic team around issues such as housing affordability and the clean energy transition, to present a clear contrast to their main Conservative opponents when it comes to how they view and communicate on these issues.

It's also been widely discussed that elevating high-performers into key posts today may help the Liberals, after eight years in power, present a refreshed face to make the case to the Canadian public that they're re-electable.

Set to be one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to Trudeau's cabinet since 2015—and the first major change since the Liberals' 2021 election win—today's shuffle could lock in the team the prime minister will lead into the next election, currently slated for 2025.

The prime minister will speak to media following the shuffle, at 12:15 p.m. EDT and lead a 4 p.m. EDT cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon with the new roster, in West Block.

Then, it'll be on the new and reassigned ministers to get down to work on the refocused promises Trudeau mandates them to prioritize, and prepare for the September return of Parliament.

With files from CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos