Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way. 'It's a great day today,' Trudeau said, ahead of the major federal political event of the summer. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

