Politics

    • Trudeau appoints Daniel Rogers new head of Canada's spy agency

    Daniel Rogers appears as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press) Daniel Rogers appears as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A veteran of Canada's national security systems has been named the new head of the national spy agency.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Daniel Rogers as the new director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

    He will take over the role on Oct. 28.

    Rogers replaces David Vigneault, who retired from the spy service after seven years to join the U.S. intelligence firm Strider.

    He served most recently as deputy national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister and deputy secretary to cabinet.

    Before that he filled several roles at Communications Security Establishment Canada, which is tasked with providing foreign signals intelligence to the government and protecting electronic communications and information. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News