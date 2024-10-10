Trudeau applauds Thailand for legalizing gay marriage during meeting at ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated the prime minister of Thailand for her country's recent move to legalize same-sex marriage.

Trudeau made the comments during a bilateral meeting with Thailand's new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra while attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit hosted this year in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

The prime minister held back-to-back meetings with Asian leaders for much of the day.

Trudeau said that at a time when rights are backsliding around the world, Shinawatra's leadership on gay marriage is "exceptional."

Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law Sept. 24, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed.

Trudeau's attendance in Laos marked the third consecutive time he has participated in the ASEAN summit, reflecting a push by Canada for closer ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

