    • Trudeau appears unwilling to expand proposed rebate, despite pressure to include seniors

    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not appear willing to budge on his plan to send a $250 rebate to "hardworking Canadians," despite pressure from the opposition to give the money to seniors and people who are not able to work.

    The rebate is one of two affordability measures the Liberals announced this month, along with a plan to temporarily cut the federal sales tax on a list of items that are popular over the holidays.

    The GST holiday bill passed in the House of Commons late Thursday night with the help of the NDP, and needs approval from the Senate before the tax break takes effect in a little over two weeks.

    At an announcement on Prince Edward Island this morning, Trudeau was asked if he would expand the rebate to non-working seniors and people with disabilities, something the NDP and Bloc Quebecois are pushing for.

    Trudeau says the measure is meant to recognize working Canadians who need extra support, and says the government is looking at other ways to help people who aren't eligible for the money.

    The Liberals have not introduced legislation to enact the rebate and it's not clear if they will have opposition support to get it passed.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

