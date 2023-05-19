Trudeau announces new Russian sanctions at G7 summit
Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
In short remarks made to media Friday, the prime minister said more than 70 new sanctions focus on people who are supporting Russia's illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations.
He says Canada will continue to support Ukraine and the international rules-based order.
The Prime Minister's Office says the sanctions are on "17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia's armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite."
Sanctions will also be applied on 30 individuals and eight entities "involved in Russia's ongoing human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia."
In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
Other G7 countries are expected to announce their own sanctions on Russia as leaders meet to discuss geopolitical tensions, particularly with China and Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted
WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Trudeau announces new Russian sanctions at G7 summit
Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
G7 leaders discuss new punishment for Russia over Ukraine, Zelenskyy to attend summit on Sunday
Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies huddled Friday to discuss new ways to punish Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine, days before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins the Group of Seven summit in person on Sunday.
Salman Rushdie honoured at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing
Salman Rushdie made an emotional and unexpected return to public life Thursday night, attending the annual gala of PEN America and giving the event's final speech as he accepted a special prize, the PEN Centenary Courage Award, just nine months being after being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Canada
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted
WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.
-
Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners
The team behind BC Unclaimed is set to reunite one individual with a record $1.98 million in funds that the person did not know they previously owned.
-
Emissions from wildfires hit record high in 2021 as climate change drives fire threat
Emissions from wildfires hit a new record in 2021 as the blazes that raged in Western Canada and Ontario produced more greenhouse gases than the oil and gas sector and heavy industry combined.
World
-
G7 leaders discuss new punishment for Russia over Ukraine, Zelenskyy to attend summit on Sunday
Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies huddled Friday to discuss new ways to punish Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine, days before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins the Group of Seven summit in person on Sunday.
-
Israeli crowds chant racist slogans, taunt Palestinians during Jerusalem march
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting 'Death to Arabs' and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem's Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
-
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects expires
Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in U.S. statehouses
Republican governors and statehouses across the country are rapidly embracing proposals limiting the rights of transgender people, with anti-trans laws spreading quickly despite criticism from medical groups and advocates who say they are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.
-
88-year-old Australian doctor free 7 years after kidnapping in West Africa
Australia says an 88-year-old doctor held captive in West Africa for more than seven years has been released.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Trudeau announces new Russian sanctions at G7 summit
Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
-
'Fake job:' Poilievre won't meet foreign interference special rapporteur
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that he has chosen not to meet with former governor general David Johnston, who is investigating allegations that China has meddled in Canada's elections and other matters, while former party staffers called for political unity over foreign interference.
Health
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
Entertainment
-
Andy Warhol violated a photographer's copyright on image of Prince, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.
-
These are the deadliest Canadian TV series, according to BonusFinder Canada
New research from BonusFinder Canada reveals the deadliest Canadian TV shows, with ‘Wynonna Earp’ on the top as the Canadian show with the highest percentage of dead characters.
-
Pierce Brosnan unveils deeply personal paintings in 1st solo art exhibit
Pierce Brosnan is hosting his first solo art exhibition in Los Angeles this month. Titled 'So Many Dreams,' it's a collection of paintings and drawings that the actor created between the 1980s and present day.
Business
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
-
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise on hopes for U.S. debt deal, but China declines
Asian shares were mostly higher Friday as hopes grow that the U.S. Congress will reach a deal to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt.
Lifestyle
-
The German couple who moved to Italy and opened a pizza restaurant
Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. But how do Italians feel about foreigners making pizza – especially when they put pineapple on top?
-
-
Conductor Nezet-Seguin schools audience in concert etiquette after cell phone interruptions
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.