Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government had targeted bringing in 500,000 new permanent residents in both 2025 and 2026.
Next year's target will instead be 395,000 new permanent residents, and that will fall to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.
"In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labour needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance quite right," Trudeau said Thursday morning.
"With the plan we're announcing today, along with previously announced measures, we're making our immigration system work better."
The change comes after significant criticism of the Liberal government's increases to immigration and the impact of strong population growth on housing availability and affordability.
The goal is also to reduce the proportion of temporary residents to five per cent of the population over the next three years, down from 7.2 per cent in July.
The federal government estimates this will mean the non-permanent resident population will decrease by 445,901 in 2025, 445,662 in 2026 and will increase modestly by 17,439 in 2027.
The Canadian Press reported in January that internal documents obtained through an access-to-information request showed federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services.
But Trudeau said on Thursday that businesses and provinces have also been part of the reason why the immigration system got out of control.
"Far too many corporations have chosen to abuse our temporary measures, exploiting foreign workers while refusing to hire Canadians for a fair wage, all while under the watch of provinces," Trudeau said.
"Some colleges and universities are bringing in more international students than communities can accommodate, treating them as an expendable means to line their own pockets. That's unacceptable, and it needs to change."
The Liberals' pivot on immigration follows a rapid increase to the number of new permanent residents in Canada and a ballooning number of people coming to the country on a temporary basis. Federal ministers have conceded that has put pressure on housing and affordability.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the lower numbers will help with the housing shortage, estimating that by 2027, Canada will need to build 670,000 fewer homes to close the gap.
The federal government plans to prioritize temporary residents for permanent residency, expecting they will fill more than 40 per cent of the permanent residency spots.
"These people are a young labour pool. They're skilled, they're here," Miller said.
"They've begun their process of integration and it doesn't place the additional demands on the housing, health care and social services that we see with someone that comes directly from another country. It makes sense."
The federal government is also increasing its francophone admission target for outside of Quebec to 10 per cent in 2027, up from six per cent this year.
In a new report published by BMO, senior economist Robert Kavcic writes that the plan will "take stress off the economy and infrastructure that has become almost debilitating in recent years."
BMO estimates the changes mean population growth will be flat over the next two years. Statistics Canada recently reported that the population on July 1 was 3.2 per cent higher than a year earlier.
In addition to taking pressure off home prices and rents, Kavcic says the slowdown in population growth will also help reduce slack in the job market.
As high interest rates sent a chill through the economy, Canada's unemployment rate climbed to 6.5 per cent in September, up a full percentage point from a year earlier.
Young people and newcomers have felt the brunt of the job market slowdown, facing significantly higher unemployment rates compared to other workers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
BREAKING Woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday.
Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favour resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez
Prosecutors are set to announce whether or not they recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.
Canada
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP hunt for armed suspects who shot construction worker, stole a truck
The RCMP is warning residents in northeast Saskatchewan to seek shelter and avoid picking up hitchhikers as police search for a group of armed and dangerous suspects.
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Regina homeowner says city owned trees have damaged his property for years and cost him roughly $20K
Another local homeowner says trees owned by the City of Regina have caused damaged to his property for years and has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars spent from his own pocket.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday.
World
-
Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favour resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez
Prosecutors are set to announce whether or not they recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.
-
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, officials said, the second such case in recent months that raise concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean sites during potential North Korean aggression.
-
After news of DOJ warning, Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce 'daily' lottery winner on Wednesday
Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce a winner for its "daily" $1 million giveaway to registered swing state voters on Wednesday, the same day news broke that the Justice Department warned Musk’s group that its sweepstakes might be illegal.
-
The Israeli military has used Palestinians as human shields in Gaza, soldier and former detainees say
The Israeli military has forced Palestinians to enter potentially booby-trapped houses and tunnels in Gaza to avoid putting its troops in harm’s way, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier and five former detainees.
-
British killer nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal bid for attempted baby murder conviction
British killer nurse Lucy Letby lost her bid Thursday to challenge her conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl in her care.
-
The Paris conference for Lebanon raises US$1B in pledges for humanitarian and military support
An international conference for Lebanon in Paris on Thursday raised US$1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500, and deepened an economic crisis, French organizers said.
Politics
-
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Focused on winning': Trudeau says he will continue to lead Liberal party
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he would lead his Liberal party into the next election despite mounting unhappiness among some legislators about his performance.
-
Joly at Paris summit on Lebanon as Canadian donation-matching goal falling short
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is attending a conference on Lebanon as leaders try to help the country cope with the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes.
Health
-
First lawsuit filed against McDonald's over its E. coli outbreak
A Colorado man has filed the first lawsuit against McDonald’s relating to its E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders that, so far, has led to at least 49 illnesses across 10 states, including one death.
-
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
-
Blood tests confirm a second person in Missouri caught bird flu without exposure to infected animals, but questions remain
Blood tests of several people who were in contact with a patient in Missouri who caught H5N1 bird flu without any known exposure to infected animals reveal at least one of them also had the virus.
Sci-Tech
-
Artificial intelligence decodes oinks and grunts to keep pigs happy
European scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm capable of interpreting pig sounds, aiming to create a tool that can help farmers improve animal welfare.
-
'We've lost too many lives': Vancouver firefighters receive first shipment of PFAS-free gear
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services received its first shipment of new firefighting gear on Wednesday, advancing the department's plans to reduce cancer risk for its members.
-
Hong Kong discovers dinosaur fossils for the first time
Officials in Hong Kong said Wednesday they have discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that's part of a geopark.
Entertainment
-
Argentine police raid the Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction's Liam Payne died
Argentina's police raided the Buenos Aires hotel where ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne stayed before dying last week after falling from a third-floor balcony, a government official said Thursday.
-
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
-
Tim Burton talks about his dread of AI as an exhibition of his work opens in London
The imagination of Tim Burton has produced ghosts and ghouls, Martians, monsters and misfits -- all on display at an exhibition that is opening in London just in time for Halloween. But you know what really scares him? Artificial intelligence.
Business
-
No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest contract proposal
Boeing factory workers voted against the company’s latest contract offer and remain on the picket lines six weeks into a strike that has stopped production of the aerospace giant’s bestselling jetliners.
-
Rogers to sell minority stake in portion of backhaul infrastructure to pay down debt
Rogers Communications Inc. is selling a minority stake in a portion of its wireless network infrastructure for $7 billion amid a 'pivot' in strategy as it seeks to pay down debt.
-
Shake Shack to open two more Toronto locations this winter
Shake Shack has announced plans to open two more Toronto locations in the coming months.
Lifestyle
-
'Couldn't process all the zeroes': Toronto man wins $2.5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
A Toronto man who only recently checked a Lotto 6/49 lottery ticket he bought back in June is now $2.5 million richer.
-
More straight couples are calling each other partner. Here's why
Within a year of dating, 31-year-old Siara Rouzer crossed a major relationship milestone. The guy she was seeing was no longer a boyfriend but her partner.
-
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Sports
-
Montreal's Chris Boucher gets more playing time for Raptors after season on bench
Chris Boucher was back, for at least one game. The veteran forward spent most of last season at the far end of the Toronto Raptors' bench, rarely seeing playing time.
-
18-year-old files lawsuit over ownership of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball, seeks to prevent auction
An 18-year-old has filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the ball Shohei Ohtani made baseball history with when he became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
-
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
Autos
-
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
Local Spotlight
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with arson, assault following house fire in Surrey, B.C.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with arson and assault with a weapon after police were called last week to a fire in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.
-
'It felt like we were in a weird TV show': B.C. rock band's gear stolen on the road in Washington
A B.C. rock band is trying to recover and replace the expensive equipment it needs to make music after their van, and everything inside it, was stolen while on their first American tour.
-
F-bomb dropped, mics cut in tense Vancouver council exchange
Mics were cut and a recess was called after a Vancouver city councillor swore at her colleagues during a meeting Wednesday.
Toronto
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
-
30-year-old man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting in North York
A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a daylight shooting in North York Thursday.
Calgary
-
'It’s brutal': Calgary company steaming mad after Google removes business profile
A Calgary business owner is frustrated and looking for answers after Google removed his business' profile without warning, resulting in a loss of bookings and damage to his company’s reputation.
-
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
-
Investigation clears Calgary officer in 2021 shooting incident
A Calgary officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a September 2021 incident that involved shots being fired at a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday.
-
Police look to identify a vehicle, two occupants in connection to Metcalfe homicide
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and its driver and passenger, as the investigation continues into a homicide late last month in Ottawa’s south end.
-
Man dead, police officer seriously injured in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is investigating after police in Gatineau, Que. shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an officer during an investigation.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
-
Montreal's mayor is leaving politics, and she's not alone. Is it the toxic climate for women?
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced Wednesday she would not seek a third mandate. Her decision has many talking about the demands of municipal leadership, particularly for women.
-
How a Montreal school reignited a debate over secularism and Bill 21 in Quebec
An investigation into a climate of fear at a Montreal primary school has reignited a debate about secularism in Quebec's education system, with the provincial government pledging to consider new measures to keep religion out of classrooms.
Edmonton
-
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
-
Fourth person charged with first-degree murder in 2023 Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police arrested and charged a fourth person in the 2023 death of Gabriel Dumont.
-
Warehouse where sudden death happened contained drug lab: Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service says there was a drug lab at a business where a sudden death happened earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace accident at Moncton tire shop
WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.
-
N.S. Liberals accuse former member Fred Tilley of data breach
The Nova Scotia Liberals are accusing former member Fred Tilley of accessing party files one day before he crossed the aisle to join the Progressive Conservatives.
Winnipeg
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
-
Parents facing charges after infant found malnourished, abused: Winnipeg police
The parents of an infant who was found to be malnourished and abused are facing charges.
-
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
Regina
-
Regina police was unaware one of its officers responded to Sask. party campaign office incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it learned on Thursday that an officer responded to an incident at a Saskatchewan Party campaign office Monday evening and did not inform the service of their response.
-
Sask. RCMP hunt for armed suspects who shot construction worker, stole a truck
The RCMP is warning residents in northeast Saskatchewan to seek shelter and avoid picking up hitchhikers as police search for a group of armed and dangerous suspects.
-
Regina Pats trade local product Sam Oremba to Spokane
The Regina Pats have traded forward and Regina born Sam Oremba to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks, the team announced on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr testifying in his own defense at second-degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.
-
University of Waterloo stabber was motivated by hate, Crown argues at sentencing hearing
A triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year was clearly motivated by hate, prosecutors argued Thursday, pointing to a manifesto written by the man who pleaded guilty in the case and his comments to police.
-
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP hunt for armed suspects who shot construction worker, stole a truck
The RCMP is warning residents in northeast Saskatchewan to seek shelter and avoid picking up hitchhikers as police search for a group of armed and dangerous suspects.
-
Police investigating multiple suspicious fire in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that were lit in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
Federal housing minister will work directly with Saskatoon, Regina on homelessness
Federal housing minister Sean Fraser says he’s going to work directly with the cities of Saskatoon and Regina to tackle homeless encampments, after the province ignored his funding offer last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Cases of a highly contagious respiratory tract infection on the rise in the north
The Sudbury - Manitoulin area is seeing reports of increased infections and community exposures of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
-
Several drivers taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Parry Sound, man charged
A 72-year-old driver was charged Wednesday with following two closely after a five-vehicle crash sent several people to hospital in Parry Sound.
London
-
Rideshare driver threatened, London man charged
Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said a driver picked up a man in the downtown core but when he got in the vehicle, the passenger made derogatory comments towards the driver.
-
'We notice a lot of sticky fingers': Shoplifting on the rise in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service is issuing a warning to local retailers as police deal with a rapid rise in shoplifting cases over the last couple of years.
-
Sarnia chemical production plant won't reopen
Ineos Styrolution will not restart production at its Sarnia plant. The chemical company has been shut down since April after the nearby First Nation reported members getting sick from elevated benzene levels.
Barrie
-
Emergency crews extinguish fire at possible encampment in Barrie
Emergency crews were called to attend a fire that broke out in a grassy area in Barrie on Thursday morning.
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Power outage leaves thousands of Barrie residents in the dark
A power outage left thousands of Barrie residents in the dark on Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Drilling in Wheatley wraps up in explosion investigation
The drilling, part of the investigation into the 2021 Wheatley explosion, has come to an end. Community members will now see the drilling rig moved from downtown.
-
Strike deadline looms for Clear Medical Imaging union members
Members of Unifor Local 2458 at Clear Medical Imaging are preparing for a possible strike, as the deadline looms Thursday night.
-
Tenants displaced following Windsor fourplex fire
Emergency services are on scene of a fire at a fourplex on St. Luke Road in Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. records more than 1,700 drug deaths in first 9 months of 2024
At least 1,749 people have died from toxic and unregulated drugs in British Columbia since the start of the year – a rate of more than six people per day, according to the latest data from the provincial coroner's office.
-
Man charged with arson, assault following house fire in Surrey, B.C.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with arson and assault with a weapon after police were called last week to a fire in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.
-
'His friends buried him': Mounties discover truth about dead officer
Legend has it that on a dark evening in 1988, friends of Supt. Joe Atherton quietly buried his body on the site of the old provincial RCMP headquarters in Vancouver.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
-
Lethbridge recovery community celebrates one year in operation
A Lethbridge recovery centre, tasked with helping residents struggling with addictions, is celebrating its first year of success in the community.
-
University of Lethbridge adds seats for students looking to become mental-health professionals
Graduate students looking to become mental-health professionals will have more opportunities to study in the University of Lethbridge’s Master of Education Counselling Psychology program.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Nova Scotia residents charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay
Police seized drugs, $70,000 and a large gold chain in a drug trafficking bust earlier this month in Thunder Bay.
-
Collecting winter coats for kids in need in Sault Ste. Marie
An annual event held in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the 29th year to ensure local kids get the winter clothing they need as the temperature dips.
-
Sault rejects public washroom proposal, at least for now
The lack of 24-hour public washrooms has been a long-standing issue in the Sault, especially considering the rise in homelessness.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.