Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new housing units

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.

Trudeau’s announcement included funding for three projects totalling $2 billion to create thousands of new units, many of which will be designated affordable units. The $2 billion includes previously-announced funding from the last two federal budgets.

Of the three projects, two fall under the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, which launched in 2016 in an effort to create more affordable housing by partnering with private sector groups, non-profits, community housing groups, Indigenous communities, and various levels of government.

Speaking in Kitchener, Ont. with Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen.,Trudeau said the federal government plans to create 10,800 new homes — 6,000 of which will be designated affordable units — as part of the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

Meanwhile, applications for the fund’s five-year rent-to-own initiative are now open. The project will allow housing providers “interested in developing, testing and scaling innovative rent-to-own models and projects” to apply for government funding.

In addition, Trudeau announced the third phase in the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative to create 4,500 affordable housing units, partly dedicated to women and those at risk of homelessness.

“Tackling housing affordability is a complex problem and there is no one silver bullet,” Trudeau said. “The fact is, simplistic solutions are simply not going to solve the problem. But announcements like today's move us all forward and give more people a place to call home, and a real and fair chance of success.”