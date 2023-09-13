Trudeau announces 'first of many' Housing Accelerator Fund municipal agreements

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the "first of many" municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund.

Framed as a new way forward and part of a multi-pronged housing strategy, the Liberals say the $74 million deal with London, Ont. will fast-track the creation of more than 2,000 housing units over the next three years, and build thousands more in the years following.

These housing units will include high-density development without the need for re-zoning, and get rid of city-owned land for more development ranging from duplexes and triplexes to small apartment buildings close to public transit, according to the government.

Through this fund, the government is targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada, and the Liberals are trying to drive home through Wednesday's announcement that as similar deals are struck with other cities, thousands of more affordable homes will come onto the market.

"Everyone deserves a good place to call home… This landmark agreement with London will be the first of many, and we look forward to working with all orders of government to help everyone find a place to call their own," Trudeau said in a news released issued Wednesday.

The announcement does not include new funding, as the $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund was first promised in the 2021 federal election, and the money was earmarked in the 2022 federal budget as part of a $10-billion housing-focused package.

Trudeau officially launched the fund in March of this year.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser joined Trudeau for the announcement, after the two federal policymakers visited an affordable housing site and prior to caucus gathering for two days of closed-door meetings.

A senior government source with direct knowledge of the news who CTV News spoke to ahead of the announcement framed it as giving Liberal MPs an example of action they can point to when they speak with constituents.

FRASER SAYS STRATEGY SHIFTING

Fraser—who took on the new role as part of a massive cabinet shuffle in July—recently told CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos that the government would have new measures announced "over the next few months" that will "help address housing affordability across Canada."

Fraser said at the time he wouldn't be bound by waiting for a certain date, such as the upcoming fall economic update, to start rolling out new measures.

Speaking to reporters at the retreat ahead of the announcement, Fraser framed it as a Canadian first.

Fraser said while there is no "silver bullet," the cabinet is taking an "all hands on deck" approach in trying to work with the other levels of government and the private sector to come up with measures to change the myriad of issues plaguing the housing sector, from permit lags to rising building costs.

Here Housing Minister Sean Fraser about what kind of plan we will see announced today. The measures will work within existing funding structure. Measures will be across spectrum not just directed at low income bracket pic.twitter.com/d5dJePogZz — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 13, 2023

He said the dynamic has "fundamentally shifted" from when the Liberals took office, from a housing landscape where the need was greatest for publicly-funded social housing for low-income families, to homes for middle-class Canadians.

"People who are going to school deserve to have a place near their classes. People who are going to work deserve to have a home near where they go to work, and everybody deserves to be able to have a home they can afford near the services they need to access," Fraser said.

"Canadians want to see what we're going to be coming up with over the next number of months… and they should expect to see a renewed focus that's looking to build homes, not just for low-income Canadians and affordable housing projects, but across the housing spectrum."

Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Wednesday morning that the effort she is leading to cut $15 billion in government spending "should not impact our priorities on housing, on affordability, on vulnerable Canadians."

ACTION COMES AMID SLUMPING POLLS

This comes as a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News Channel's Power Play indicated that Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh's NDP were more trusted than the federal Liberals when it comes to addressing housing affordability.

Last month the prime minister said that heading into the fall, the rising cost of housing will be one of the minority Liberal government's "core" priorities, however faced criticism for wrapping his cabinet strategy session in Charlottetown, without announcing any concrete actions on that front.

With overall horse race polls suggesting Poilievre's cost-of-living message was resonating with Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation, as Liberal MPs began to trickle into town for the caucus retreat, the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes.

"I'm 32 years old, I'm a member of Parliament. I haven't been able to purchase a home," said London West, Ont. MP Arielle Kayabaga. "So, it's not just a fight of… politicking. These are personal fights for some people, and they matter, and we need to see more housing for Canadians."

Pouncing on this comment from Kayabaga, the Conservatives noted that even with a salary of nearly $195,000, Trudeau MPs are finding home ownership out of reach.

"It appears that members of the Liberal caucus are just now starting to notice what their constituents have been facing for the past eight years," said a statement issued by Poilievre's office.

On Wednesday morning, the convention centre hosting the meeting had locked doors and heavy security on account for the dozen anti-Trudeau protesters donning convened out front.

