

The Canadian Press





SUTHERLANDS RIVER, N.S. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed $90 million toward the twinning of a deadly stretch of Nova Scotia highway that has seen hundreds of accidents over the last decade and repeated pleas for help from residents.

Trudeau announced the federal contribution in Sutherlands River, N.S., on Tuesday and was met with boisterous applause from the crowd.

"Not only will this project alleviate the bottleneck and get more vehicles moving, but most importantly it's also expected to reduce fatalities on this stretch of the highway by 80 per cent," he said, standing near the side of the busy thoroughfare.

"This is a major project that the province, municipality and local leaders... have been calling for for years."

The community has fought for years for improvements to Highway 104 due to the high number of accidents and fatalities.

Joe MacDonald, chief of the Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department, said that since 2009 there have been over 414 accidents on the highway and 16 fatalities. He added that four years ago, an 18-year-old man was killed on the highway that cuts through the northern section of the province and leads to Cape Breton.

"There have been too many lives shortened by this 38-kilometre highway," he said, at times becoming emotional.

MacDonald has pressed for years for a highway upgrade, adding that he has written letters to the premier, and other provincial and federal officials to appeal for a financial commitment to have the work done.

"I wrote about the effects of the horrific crashes and the effects on our firefighters and the families of those who have died and been disabled and scarred for the rest of their lives," he said.

It's estimated that 15,000 vehicles pass along the highway every day, including 2,500 trucks, making it a critical link for trade and transport to Newfoundland and Labrador.

The twinning will be done between Sutherland's River and Antigonish, N.S. The project will see 28 kilometres of the highway twinned, and a new 10-kilometre, four-lane highway built.

Nova Scotia is contributing $195 million to the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024. The province had previously announced that it would twin the same portion of highway, but did not have a commitment from the federal government.

Premier Stephen McNeil said requests will go out next week to the private sector to build the highway in a P3 -- or public, private partnership -- model. He said it will not be a tolled highway.

"It's about saving lives. It's about ensuring the men and women, who we ask to serve our community day in, day out and volunteer fire service or emergency services, that they get the support they need," he told the crowd, which included firefighters and police.

Trudeau and McNeil were expected to meet at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish later Tuesday.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a community barbecue and deliver remarks at the school.