

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a global peace forum in Paris that coincided with the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

The Prime Minister’s Office says that Trudeau spoke to Putin and “acknowledged the Russian people’s extraordinary sacrifices through the two World Wars, therefore it’s important to have Russian representation here to talk about peace.”

It may have been an awkward encounter for Trudeau, who has repeatedly condemned Putin’s actions, including the annexation of Crimea, Russia’s funding of rebel forces in Ukraine, Putin’s support for Bashar al-Assad in Syria and the alleged Russian poisonings in the United Kingdom.

Trudeau has also raised the possibility that dissident Pyotr Verzilov, a Canadian citizen, was poisoned in Moscow.

Trudeau’s adversarial stance stands in contrast to U.S. President Donald Trump’s. In Paris, Putin gave Trump a thumbs-up sign and patted his arm when he arrived.

Like Putin, Trump considers himself a “nationalist.”

That made both men potential targets of a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said nationalism is “the exact opposite” of patriotism, and called for a return to multilateralism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who sat on the other side of Putin at the World Peace Forum, also spoke out in favour of global co-operation.

“It’s easy to destroy institutions but it’s incredibly difficult to build them,” she said.

With files from The Associated Press