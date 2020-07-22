OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, will be put in the parliamentary hot seat over the government's now-cancelled decision to have WE Charity manage a $912-million federal program, as they have both just accepted an invitation to testify before the House of Commons finance committee.

"The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to appear at the Finance Committee," the Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement.

They added in a subsequent statement that "Katie Telford has also accepted an invitation to appear."

"Arrangements will be made regarding the date & time."

Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have issued apologies for not removing themselves from conversations about granting WE Charity the student volunteer program, given their personal connections to the organization.

Trudeau's mother, brother and wife have all been paid for their involvement in WE Charity events, while the finance minister’s daughter Clare has spoken at WE events, and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

Morneau also revealed during his own finance committee testimony that members of his family took two trips in 2017 that WE Charity paid for in part, and that he was on one of those trips as well. He said he repaid on Wednesday the $41,000 that the charity had initially covered related to the trips. He also revealed that his wife has made two $50,000 donations to the organization in recent years.

The ethics commissioner is currently investigating both politicians over their involvement with the deal and whether it constituted a breach of conflict of interest laws.

When he speaks before the parliamentary committee, Trudeau will first have the chance to provide opening remarks sharing his thoughts on the issue. That will be followed by a series of questions from members of Parliament who sit on the committee.

During Morneau's testimony on Wednesday, he was grilled on everything from his potential contraventions of the Conflict of Interest Act to calls for his resignation. The meeting ended with Conservative MP Michael Cooper providing the notice of a motion for the committee to eventually discuss calls for the finance minister’s immediate resignation.

While the timing has not yet been determined for Trudeau's committee appearance, the chair of the finance committee, Wayne Easter, said on Wednesday that the committee had originally invited the prime minister to appear on July 28.

"We'd…asked him for the 28th, but I’m sure we'd all be in agreement that, given his schedule, that the clerk will have to negotiate a time and place," Easter said.

For his part, Trudeau has said he "made a mistake" when he didn’t recuse himself from discussions about awarding the contract to WE Charity — though when grilling Morneau on Wednesday, Bloc Quebecois MP Rheal Fortin told the finance minister that an apology might not be enough.

Trudeau issued his apology during a July 13 press conference.

"The mistake that we made was on me, and I take responsibility for it. We will continue to work very, very hard to deliver the program," Trudeau said.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history, and I'm sincerely sorry about not having done that."

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and CTV News' Mackenzie Gray