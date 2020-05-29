OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday weighed in on the escalating protests in the U.S. this week following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died following an encounter with police.

Trudeau took a moment at the end of his daily press briefing to acknowledge the situation south of the border where violent demonstrations wage for a third day in recognition of police brutality against black Americans.

"Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds are watching like all Canadians are the news out of the United States, with shock and horror. Anti-black racism, racism is real. It’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada," he said.

Floyd, arrested for alleged forgery, was pinned down by an officer’s knee and later died in police custody. The event was captured on video and has since sparked nationwide protests. The National Guard has since moved in to Minneapolis.

Trudeau called on Canadians to "stand together" and "stand up against" anti-black racism.

"We have work to do as well in Canada in our systems that we need to work forward on and I call on all Canadians, whether it’s anti-black racism or anti-Asian racism or racism and discrimination of any time, to stand together in solidarity," he said.

More to come…