    • Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez to step down, will stay on as MP

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is set to announce he’s stepping down from cabinet and as the Quebec lieutenant on Thursday, but he’ll remain an MP, CTV News has confirmed.

    The longtime cabinet minister also plans to announce on Thursday that he’s running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.

    Rodriguez represents the Montreal-area riding of Honoré-Mercier, and has served as transport minister since last summer’s cabinet shuffle.

    First elected as an MP in 2004, he was defeated by the NDP’s Paulina Ayala during the Orange Wave.

    Rodriguez then won his seat back in 2015, and has since served as government house leader, and heritage minister.

    More information to come.

    With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos

