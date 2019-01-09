

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Transport Minister Marc Garneau has issued tough new regulations for the use of drones in Canada, from banning drunk droning, to banning drones from flying in airspace near emergency scenes and airports.

Drone operators will now have to register their drones and receive certification to continue operating them.

These new changes apply to drones between 250 grams and 25 kilograms.

Among the new rules:

You can't pilot a drone while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or within 12 hours of consuming alcohol;

You must be over 14 years of age to apply for registered ownership and pass a test to become a certified pilot;

Special certification is needed if you want to transport weapons or explosives;

You can’t transport living creatures on your drone; and

Unless a certified first responder, drones cannot fly over or near an emergency scene.

"This is very serious. If you put an object in the air, in the airspace of this country, you are in fact piloting it and if you cause an accident, that can have enormous repercussions," said Garneau in Montreal on Wednesday unveiling the new rules. He noted that the new regulations come with fines or even jail time depending on the severity of the infraction.

Rules around drone operations exist now, but these amendments further define what will be allowed when the new provisions come into effect on June 1.

More to come.