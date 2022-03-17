Declaring Canada in a “transition phase” in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault spoke to the latest easing of pandemic travel restrictions in a virtual press conference.

As CTV News has reported, the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be in place by the end of the month.

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, though they will not be required to isolate while awaiting their results.

Unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated travellers will still face testing and quarantine requirements.

All travellers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information.

In Thursday’s announcement, the government did not have any further updates to border measures, though Duclos said that officials continue to monitor the situation and changes will be made as the epidemiological situation evolves.

