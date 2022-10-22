'Tragically lost their lives': Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets fly past the National War Memorial during a D-Day commemoration, in Ottawa, June 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets fly past the National War Memorial during a D-Day commemoration, in Ottawa, June 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.

  • Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

    Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals -- ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

    Rishi Sunak outside his home in London, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, on Oct. 21, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. (Beresford Hodge/PA via AP)

  • China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

    President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

  • A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

    Here is a look at the seven men making up the Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee for the next five years. The lineup was unveiled Sunday. Three are holdovers from the previous committee, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists.

