

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter criticizing Canada for being "highly restrictive on trade."

In a 274-character comment on Friday, Trump took aim at Canada, imploring his neighbour to the north to open their markets and take down its trade barriers.

"Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?" he tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes a day after the U.S. levelled steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, among other countries, and Ottawa retaliated with its own dollar-for-dollar countermeasures, including new taxes on steel, aluminum, and various other American products.

Canada's $16.6 billion in countermeasures included slapping surtaxes aimed to hit major industries in some high-profile republicans’ districts, such as gherkins from Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's Wisconsin stomping ground, to whiskies from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home state of Kentucky.

In announcing the retaliatory measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it "a turning point in the Canada-U.S. relationship," and expressed hope that "common sense" will prevail, despite seeing no sign of it from the U.S. administration.