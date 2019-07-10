

Stephanie Taylor and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Canada's 13 premiers are sitting down in Saskatoon to tackle major issues like reducing trade barriers and balancing needs of the economy with the environment.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting the Conference of the Federation, and says the two-day meeting is a good opportunity for provincial and territorial leaders "to foster a more productive, more constructive relationship."

Moe says talks Wednesday will focus on economic growth and trade, while Thursday will be spent discussing health care.

The premiers will also "discuss the balance of protecting the environment and creating jobs and growth," Moe said in his opening remarks.

On his way into the conference room Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that it's easier to trade with countries around the world, including the United States, that it is to trade between provinces.

"But hopefully, by the end of this conference, we'll be able to knock down those barriers," Ford said.

"I've never seen more like-minded premiers sitting around a table than I did last night at dinner."

The gathering, just ahead of October's federal election, comes as some conservative leaders are decrying federal energy policies and several provinces are taking Ottawa to court over its carbon tax.

Most of the country's premiers visited Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon, on Tuesday to meet with Indigenous leaders.

National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, said he spoke to the premiers about getting to work on reforming child welfare systems for Indigenous youth.