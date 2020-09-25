OTTAWA -- A proposal from the federal Conservatives to hold a special weekend meeting of MPs was defeated Friday, rejecting a suggestion to expedite the study of the Liberal's newly tabled bill to implement a trio of new COVID-19 benefits to fill gaps left by the soon-to-expire Canadian Emergency Response Benefit program this Sunday.

The suggestion required unanimous consent to pass, and not all MPs were on-side with the idea. The Bloc Quebecois directly opposed adding another sitting day to fast-track the bill, despite the tight timeline to pass it before some Canadians are left without financial assistance.

"Parliament owes it to Canadians to do the serious work of making sure Canadians get the support they need. Canadians need to know that the support they demand, they depend on, is coming. Our proposal will get it done right, and get it done on time," said Conservative MP and caucus-party Liaison Tim Uppal on Friday morning, making the pitch for the special sitting.

The Conservatives argued that, given the amount of spending the bill would then prompt, it needs as thorough a study as possible. Specifically, the caucus suggested sitting in a special committee of the whole on Sunday that would have called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, and the Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi to appear and face hours of questioning.

Responding to a question about whether the Liberals would support the proposal, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said that the government is already "working seven days a week for Canadians."

After the unanimous consent motion was defeated, Rodriguez said the first he heard of this idea was on the floor of the House, but would be open to talking about other ways to quickly tackle the bill, which is already expected to be debated early next week.

On Thursday Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough tabled Bill C-2, to enact a trio of promised new COVID-19 aid benefits. The bill would put into place a portion of the $37 billion CERB transition plan, which includes moving most of the millions of Canadians collecting the monthly $2,000 onto an updated Employment Insurance program in early October.

The three new benefits are targeted at Canadians who are out of work because they are sick or have to take care of someone, as well as to offer an equitable benefit to gig workers and others who aren't eligible for EI.

The bill also seeks to extend federal government powers to spend “all money required” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, until the end of the year.

The legislation needs to pass through the House and Senate and when introducing it, Freeland urged her colleagues across the aisle to support the Liberals fast-tracking the bill so the new supports can be in place for Canadians as soon as possible.