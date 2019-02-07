OTTAWA – Longtime Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Rob Nicholson is set to be named to the top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians today, CTV News has learned.

Nicholson will be filling one of two of the outstanding vacancies in both of the spots reserved for Conservative MPs on the 11-person committee.

There have been two vacancies on the committee for some time, though the high-level committee has continued to meet.

The first vacancy was created back in May of 2018 following the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. There has already been a byelection in the riding he held, where a new Conservative MP has been named.

The second vacancy was created after then-member Tony Clement stepped down from all parliamentary roles after revealing he sent sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he thought was a consenting female, but who was actually a "foreign actor" seeking to financially extort the long-time MP. Months later, two men in West Africa were arrested and accused of being behind the blackmail attempt.

The appointments and necessary clearances to be named to this committee rest with the Privy Council Office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A government source speaking to CTV News on background said that the second Conservative vacancy is expected to be filled in the coming weeks.