OTTAWA – Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre is set to begin what he's promising will be a "marathon speech" filibustering debate on the 2019 budget, over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

"I will speak for hours and hours on end until the prime minister agrees to end the coverup and begin the investigation," Poilievre announced shortly before stepping into the House of Commons on Monday.

He said that he is prepared to continue speaking until the Liberals agree to Conservatives' call to re-open the House Justice Committee study on the matter.

This procedural tactic is permitted because the House is beginning debate on the 2019 budget document, which comes with unique rules and is separate from any coming debate on the budget implementation bill that is yet to be tabled.

The rules of the House of Commons allows for up to four days of debate on the budget itself, and this takes precedence over all other business until this debate concludes. There is a provision that allows the first speaker for the Opposition to speak for an unlimited amount of time.

Therefore, Poilievre, who is taking that first speaking slot for the Conservatives, will be given the floor indefinitely.

"I will be using that ability to demand that the government end the cover up," he said. Typically if an MP is veering too far off-topic in their speech, the Speaker can intervene and cut them off, though the budget debate "allows for a wide-ranging debate, during which the rules of relevance are generally relaxed," according to Commons procedure.

The filibuster can only continue during "government orders," however, meaning that he’ll have to put his protest on pause during question period.

The Conservatives want the House Justice Committee study to be revived and to hear from a dozen witnesses they say have been "implicated" in the ongoing scandal, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The entire affair centres on allegations from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that she faced sustained and improper pressure from senior government officials to interfere in a criminal case against Quebec engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin.

On CTV's Question Period, opposition MPs called for the committee to resume its business after a secret audio recording Wilson-Raybould made of a conversation she had with outgoing Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick was made public, alongside dozens of pages of new information.

Sunday, Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts tweeted that he has handed over texts and notes between he and Wilson-Raybould to the committee, after reviewing her newly-released evidence.

Butts' evidence is expected to be made public by Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to the clerk of the committee.

The SNC-Lavalin controversy has dominated Parliament Hill for nearly two months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced calls to resign, the House of Commons agenda has been largely usurped by opposition-prompted procedural moves, and several other high-profile officials have resigned amid insistence that nothing improper occurred.