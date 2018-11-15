Tory MP apologizes to Sajjan over 'affirmative action' Facebook post
Canada's National Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan delivers his speech during the second plenary session of the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:05PM EST
A Conservative MP has apologized to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan for a Facebook post linking a critical news report of Sajjan to affirmative action.
The now-deleted post on the “Okanagan Conservatives” Facebook group read: “This is what happens when you have a cabinet based on affirmative action” with a link to a recent article about Sajjan’s role in a $337,000 morale-boosting trip overseas in which some passengers on a flight were reportedly intoxicated and abusive to staff.
Okanagan-area Conservative MP Dan Albas, who represents Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said the post originated from another electoral district association and he asked for it to be removed.
“Although I did not authorize it, I would like to apologize to (Harjit Sajjan),” Albas wrote in a tweet.
“Minister Sajjan has served our country honourably in many capacities and was undeserving of the comments that were posted.”
A spokesperson for Sajjan said he was on a flight and not immediately available for comment.
Political debate and discussions should always be about policy and not personal attacks. Minister Sajjan has served our country honourably in many capacities and was undeserving of the comments that were posted.— Dan Albas (@DanAlbas) November 15, 2018