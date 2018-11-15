

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Conservative MP has apologized to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan for a Facebook post linking a critical news report of Sajjan to affirmative action.

The now-deleted post on the “Okanagan Conservatives” Facebook group read: “This is what happens when you have a cabinet based on affirmative action” with a link to a recent article about Sajjan’s role in a $337,000 morale-boosting trip overseas in which some passengers on a flight were reportedly intoxicated and abusive to staff.

Okanagan-area Conservative MP Dan Albas, who represents Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said the post originated from another electoral district association and he asked for it to be removed.

The Facebook post critical of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is seen in this screenshot. (Facebook)

“Although I did not authorize it, I would like to apologize to (Harjit Sajjan),” Albas wrote in a tweet.

“Minister Sajjan has served our country honourably in many capacities and was undeserving of the comments that were posted.”

A spokesperson for Sajjan said he was on a flight and not immediately available for comment.