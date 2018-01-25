

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Political leaders in Nova Scotia say the Opposition leader's resignation over sexual harassment allegations suggests a positive shift from times when mistreatment of female staff was tolerated.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie was forced to quit on Wednesday after an investigation found he acted inappropriately and breached the legislature's policy on workplace harassment.

Premier Stephen McNeil said today this and other cases are precisely why his government brought in the policy around harassment at the legislature.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said Baillie's case saddened him, but it also signals that times have changed and that such behaviours "are no longer part of the accepted landscape."

Party president Tara Miller said the Tories launched an independent, third-party probe into Baillie's behaviour after a sexual harassment claim was brought to the party's attention late last month by a staff person.

Miller has said she is only aware of one individual who has come forward with allegations, but she would not say whether the allegations result from one incident or multiple incidents over time.

She declined to provide further details.