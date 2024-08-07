Tories reject allegation they are behind bot posts after Poilievre rally
The Conservatives say they have no connection to a rash of conspicuously similar social-media posts that flooded the X platform following a Pierre Poilievre event in northern Ontario last week.
The Conservative leader held a rally at a conference centre in Kirkland Lake on July 31, to what appears in a video to be a packed room of several hundred people.
Three days later the platform formerly known as Twitter was awash in hundreds of posts from individuals claiming they "just got back" from the rally and were "buzzing from the energy."
The posts came from accounts with less than five followers, many of which had joined the platform just this month. Very few listed a current location in Canada, and many had already been disabled by Tuesday morning.
NDP MP Charlie Angus, whose Timmins-James Bay riding includes the town of Kirkland Lake, says the deluge raises a question about whether the Conservatives hired an offshore bot farm to 'create a false impression of momentum" for Poilievre in the riding.
Sarah Fischer, the director of communications for the Conservatives, accused the NDP of "spreading baseless conspiracy theories."
"The CPC does not pay for bots and has no idea who is behind these accounts," Fischer said in a written statement. "We are seeking the support of actual Canadians, as witnessed by large in-person turnouts at our events."
Poilievre is making a strong push to win seats in northern Ontario, including Timmins-James Bay, where Angus is not seeking re-election after representing the area for two decades. The Kirkland Lake stop was one of several Poilievre made on a northern Ontario tour in the last week of July.
Fischer said similar bot accounts post favourable comments about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and provided a link to several accounts with nearly identical posts about being "disgusted" by the negative attacks on Trudeau and calling him the "best prime minister we've ever had."
She also pointed out two of the bot accounts that posted about Poilievre's rally also posted about things she said are "not complimentary to the Conservative leader."
The accounts she linked include posts calling for action on climate change, a complaint about unions, a love for pickle ball, a recent conversion to whole wheat bread and pasta, and elections and politics in Germany, Australia and Venezuela.
Fischer did not respond when asked if the party was requesting X take any action about the posts. A media request made to X was met with an unsigned automated reply, saying "busy now, please check back later."
Duane Bratt, a politics professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said the hundreds of accounts that posted about the Poilievre rally "have all the trappings" of being bots. They have a limited number of followers, the account handles are usually a name followed by a series of random letters or numbers and, if they have more than one post, the topics are incongruous.
"In this particular case, yeah, I would go on the record to say 100 per cent that they're bots," he said.
Bratt said there have been similar bot events in multiple countries for nearly a decade already. He said trolls, often based in Russia and China, create dozens of fake accounts, mostly on X, and use it to sow chaos in other countries. It happened during the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom in 2016, and later that same year in the United States presidential election.
Last month when wildfires ripped through Jasper, Alta., he said the bots came out immediately, for both political sides. Some blamed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for the disaster, others Trudeau.
Following the G7 leaders summit in Quebec in 2018, Canada and its allies created a "G7 Rapid Response Mechanism" meant to investigate possible incidents of foreign state-sponsored disinformation campaigns. In 2019, Canada's mechanism reported the existence of a significant, organized fake social media campaign in the Alberta provincial election.
Global Affairs Canada did not respond to The Canadian Press when asked if the tweets about Poilievre's rally are being investigated.
Bratt said most often the goal isn't to create new divisions, but to amplify existing ones.
He said they absolutely have an impact on Canada's politics but most often they are not traceable, and are difficult to stop. He said it has been worse since Elon Musk bought Twitter, eventually rebranding it as X. Musk erased some safety protocols and reduced the number of staff, including those responsible for overseeing trust and safety on the platform.
"Of course it's damaging," Bratt said. "It spreads misinformation. It gives appearances that may not withstand reality. But I'm not sure there is much we can do to stop it."
He said social media consumers must pay attention to the accounts they are reading, and if the account is brand new, has a weird name, few posts and is commenting on politics in Canada while being from another country, odds are, the account is a bot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far left lunatic.'
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Tories reject allegation they are behind bot posts after Poilievre rally
The Conservatives say they have no connection to a rash of conspicuously similar social-media posts that flooded the X platform following a Pierre Poilievre event in northern Ontario last week.
'This is the Canada team,' former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory due to violent clashes between police, protesters
Canada is advising those visiting the U.K. to exercise caution due to ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police.
A 19th-century shipwreck is filled with Champagne bottles and Sweden won't allow anyone a sip
No one will be allowed to fish out any of the nearly 100 bottles of 19th-century Champagne and mineral water nestled in a shipwreck off southern Sweden without proper authorization, officials said Wednesday.
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Boxer Imane Khelif advances to gold-medal bout with another victory amid gender misconceptions
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will press her fight for an Olympic gold medal Tuesday night amid the intense scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender.
Part of a hotel on Germany's Mosel River collapses. 2 people are dead and 3 are trapped
Part of a hotel in a winemaking town on the Mosel River in western Germany collapsed, leaving two people dead and three others trapped in the wreckage, authorities said Wednesday.
Canada
-
Police detonate fake bomb found at UofT Scarborough
A suspicious package found in a building at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, which prompted an evacuation, has been detonated, police say.
-
Crews called to massive fire at vacant Vancouver apartment building
A Vancouver apartment building that has been vacant since it was gutted by a fire almost exactly a year ago was engulfed in flames Tuesday.
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
A former employee speaks out about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
World
-
A Berlin doctor has been arrested on suspicion of killing 4 elderly patients and setting fire to their homes
A doctor has been arrested in Berlin on suspicion of killing four elderly patients and trying to cover up the evidence by setting fires at their homes, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil
A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday in disclosing what officials say is the latest murder-for-hire plot to target American public figures.
-
Five things to know about VP pick Tim Walz
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House. Here are some things to know about the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran.
-
Wesley Bell defeats 'Squad' member Cori Bush. A pro-Israel group spent US$8.5 million to help oust her
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has defeated U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in a Democratic primary in St. Louis, marking the second time this year that one of the party's incumbents has been ousted in an expensive contest that reflected deep divisions over the war in Gaza.
-
A 19th-century shipwreck is filled with Champagne bottles and Sweden won't allow anyone a sip
No one will be allowed to fish out any of the nearly 100 bottles of 19th-century Champagne and mineral water nestled in a shipwreck off southern Sweden without proper authorization, officials said Wednesday.
-
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader in show of defiance
Hamas on Tuesday named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader in a dramatic sign of the power of the Palestinian militant group's hardline wing after his predecessor was killed in a presumed Israeli strike in Iran.
Politics
-
Tories reject allegation they are behind bot posts after Poilievre rally
The Conservatives say they have no connection to a rash of conspicuously similar social-media posts that flooded the X platform following a Pierre Poilievre event in northern Ontario last week.
-
Do Canadians want a cabinet shuffle? Poll shows divided impact of reset on opinion of government
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
-
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Health
-
Health Minister Mark Holland to give an update on the federal dental-care program
Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government's dental-care program today.
-
Maritimers mark 10th anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with calls to bring it back
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
-
A diet high in fruits and vegetables may reduce your heart and kidney disease risk, study
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils suggest even smaller 'hobbits' roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
-
Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
-
China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites
China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone
It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.
-
Fan at Billy Talent concert recounts chaos, 'sucker punch,' and 'one hell of a show'
A fan who attended the Billy Talent concert that was disrupted when several thousand people pushed through the fences says that despite the chaos, which saw him get 'sucker punched,' the band 'put on one hell of a show.'
-
Chappell Roan may have had the biggest Lollapalooza set of all time
Chappell Roan's huge summer just got bigger. The 26-year-old rising pop star garnered an unprecedented-sized crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival over the weekend, according to organizers.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite catches up on Wall St. selloff while U.S. stocks rebound
Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday, playing catch-up while U.S. stock markets regained some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.
-
What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market
U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than six per cent before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6 per cent in midday trading.
-
A judge has branded Google a monopolist, but AI may bring about quicker change in internet search
A federal judge has branded Google as a ruthless monopolist bent on suffocating its competitors. But how do you go about creating alternatives to a search engine that's synonymous with internet exploration?
Lifestyle
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Dolce & Gabbana launched a new perfume – but it's not for humans
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
-
A golden proposal: American rower pops the question after winning Olympic event
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
Sports
-
Speed sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after twice breaking world record
Two world records, one Olympic gold medal. Aleksandra Miroslaw capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women's speed climbing on Wednesday.
-
Canada's Dunfee takes on double role as competitor and coach as Olympic mixed race walk debuts
Moments after Evan Dunfee finished the second gruelling 10-kilometre leg of the Olympic race walk mixed marathon event, he was back on the sidelines, coaching Olivia Lundman.
-
Boxer Imane Khelif advances to gold-medal bout with another victory amid gender misconceptions
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will press her fight for an Olympic gold medal Tuesday night amid the intense scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender.
Autos
-
Japan's Nissan is developing 'cool paint' for cars to keep drivers cooler
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
-
Potential China EV tariffs welcomed by GM Canada as BYD looks to enter market
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Local Spotlight
Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ont. hunters fined $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Burger Wars competition returns to Sudbury in support of charity
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
Pennsylvania donkeys come to the Maritimes with a big purpose
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
Vancouver
-
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
-
Crews called to massive fire at vacant Vancouver apartment building
A Vancouver apartment building that has been vacant since it was gutted by a fire almost exactly a year ago was engulfed in flames Tuesday.
-
Multiple fatalities, injuries after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack: RCMP
A crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon resulted in “fatalities” and “multiple” injuries, according to authorities.
Toronto
-
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
-
Premier Doug Ford to hold news conference in Mississauga
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference alongside the province’s minister of infrastructure in Mississauga this morning.
-
Police release video of carjacking at Newmarket, Ont. gas station
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
Calgary
-
Armed suspects at large after 1 person killed, another injured in Wheatland County
Mounties say armed, dangerous and unidentified individuals remain at large after one person was killed and another was wounded in Wheatland County on Tuesday.
-
'The roof was getting pummelled': Calgary hail storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.
-
Golfer celebrates 99th birthday at Kananaskis Country Golf Course
Zenith Hrdlicka turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, and her birthday wish was to play nine holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with her family.
Ottawa
-
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Bancroft, Ont. crash involving motorcycles
Two people were killed and four others are said to have life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash in Bancroft, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa city councillors unhappy with LRT service cuts coming this fall
More reductions to O-Train service are on the way and Ottawa city councillors aren't happy. Starting Aug. 26 trains on the Confederation Line will arrive every 10 minutes instead of five during weekday off-peak hours.
-
Residents in Riverside South are upset with an ugly structure erected outside a local school
Residents in Riverside South say they're unhappy with a tall electrical structure erected outside portables at Jonathan Pitre School. The school board says it is the safest and most efficient way to power temporary classrooms.
Montreal
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's east end
A 39-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Former CAQ political adviser charged with electoral fraud
A former political adviser to the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), Etienne Boulrice, has been charged with electoral fraud by Elections Québec.
Edmonton
-
Air quality statement issued in Edmonton after haze settles over the city
Edmonton's air quality got worse throughout the day on Tuesday because of wildfire smoke.
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
-
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
Atlantic
-
‘Dangerous’ man in Cape Breton arrested: police
Cape Breton Regional Police say a man who was the subject of an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
'Kids aren’t playing hockey this year': Group that runs N.S. arena announces ice will not be installed this season
The future of ice sports at a popular rink in Lower Sackville, N.S., is in question after the group that runs the facility announced Tuesday that ice will not be installed this season.
-
'I'm sick to my stomach': Family of murder victim upset with sentence hearing
Dozens of family members and friends of Max Boudreau were in a Moncton court room Tuesday afternoon for the sentencing hearing of the man who killed him.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Controversial contract in tow for Winnipeg towing company
A new city contract is under the microscope after a towing company was granted an agreement with the Winnipeg Police Service late last week.
-
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg on Aug. 1, putting a greater strain on resources for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
Regina
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Inmate who fled Yorkton correctional facility arrested in Lloydminster: RCMP
RCMP have captured the second of two inmates who escaped a correctional facility in Yorkton in early July.
-
Harris will not return versus RedBlacks despite practicing
There was a tiny glimpse of hope this week that Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris would return this week against the Ottawa Redblacks but according to the team’s injury report he will not suit up for the match.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
Guelph girl who lost her battle with cancer inspires local blood drive
Police are donating blood in support of their colleague who lost his six-year-old daughter after a long battle with terminal cancer.
-
Kitchener Rangers trade Carson Rehkopf
The Kitchener Rangers have traded Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for future draft picks in the OHL Priority Selection.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'I wait for it all year': Saskatoon Ex gets underway
Starting Aug. 6 and continuing through Aug. 11, Prairieland Park will come alive with music, rides, attractions and entertainers from noon till midnight every day with The Saskatoon Ex officially getting underway.
-
'It's been incredible': Saskatoon hosts the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship
Golfers from across the country and the world are in Saskatoon for the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship. It's the first time the Bridge City has hosted the tournament since Nick Taylor – now a PGA Tour Winner – won the championship in 2007.
Northern Ontario
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
Hate crime investigators looking into defacing of Sudbury Pride mural
Greater Sudbury Police are treating the defacing of the Pride mural, located just steps outside of their downtown station, as a hate crime. A report was filed Tuesday afternoon by the city of Greater Sudbury.
-
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far left lunatic.'
London
-
Prison sentence for man who killed woman in stolen pickup truck
Colleen Slota was described in court as a kind and loving person who always put others ahead of herself.
-
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
-
Neighbours upset after racist graffiti targeting Jewish and Black communities spray-painted outside London public school
A London man is facing charges after hate related graffiti was spray painted outside Emily Carr elementary school in London’s north end.
Barrie
-
Deadly Hwy 11 drunk driver banned from driving for three more years following arrest
Following his arrest by Rama Police on May 11, Andrew Fallows pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited.
-
Highway 400 reopened after crash involving transport truck
Highway 400 has reopened following an afternoon collision that shut down all southbound lanes at Highway 88.
-
Two men arrested on impaired charges in Dufferin County
Tow men were arrested on impaired driving charge in Dufferin County.
Windsor
-
‘It’s all in good fun’: Local realtor and owner of historic Windsor home defend real estate listing video
A video posted to Razvan Mag’s social media accounts indicates the Low Martin House has been sold and will be demolished.
-
Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers recognized with Gold Hermes Award
Leamington’s Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.
-
Windsor teen crowdfunds his way to theatre dreams
Windsor resident Rowan Alice is asking for his hometown’s help as he takes a big step towards his theatre dreams.
Vancouver Island
-
Sex assault suspect arrested after B.C. woman suffers life-threatening injuries in attack
Authorities are investigating a disturbing attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries last week on Vancouver Island.
-
Plane modifications not properly recorded before B.C. crash: Safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed last year in Campbell River, B.C., was modified improperly after getting flight permits.
-
B.C. saw nearly 10K lightning strikes in a week, officials say in wildfire update
Over the past week, lightning struck nearly 10,000 times across B.C., officials said in an update on the province’s wildfire situation Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with committing an indecent act near beach change rooms
A 54-year-old from the Sault has been charged with exposing their genitals to people near the change rooms at Pointe Des Chenes beach.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Planning a cruise: first-time cruising tips for Canadians
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.