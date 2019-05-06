OTTAWA -- On Monday, the federal Conservatives seized on the news that former star candidate and now outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Leslie is on the witness list to testify, if called, against the government on behalf of suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

In the first question period since CTV News first reported that Leslie was willing to testify in the high-profile case about the alleged leak of cabinet documents, the Official Opposition questioned the Liberals about Leslie's offer to testify for the defence, and why Leslie's legal costs are being covered by the government, while Norman's are not.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen accused the Liberals of having a "personal vendetta" against Norman, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to release all relevant documents, and asked if the Liberals were trying to delay the trial until after the fall election.

Norman served as the second-in-command of the military until he was charged in March 2018 with breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets in favour of Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding in relation to a $700-million shipbuilding contract. Norman has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team continues to fight for access to secret government documents. His representation has argued that the charges he is facing are politically motivated, The Canadian Press has reported.

"We continue to collaborate on an ongoing basis, in order to make sure that all sides in the trial have the information that they are entitled to," said Justice Minister David Lametti, defending the government's participation in the ongoing pre-trial process.

Leslie, who represents the Ottawa riding of Orleans and was previously a lieutenant-general in Canadian military, knows Norman both personally and professionally. Leslie announced last week that he would not be running again, and in the interim has stepped down from his parliamentary secretary role.

Floor-crossing Liberal-turned-Conservative MP Leona Alleslev asked: "What will the former parliamentary secretary to foreign affairs say that is so damaging to the Liberals that he had to resign to say it?"

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger called that question "absolutely ridiculous because that’s not what’s taken place."

In a letter on his MP website announcing his upcoming departure from federal politics, Leslie did not mention the Norman trial.

It is not known in what context Leslie could be preparing to testify if the case goes to trial, whether it's as a character witness, or in a more substantive way. No trial date has been set, which is why there is no confirmation as to when Leslie might testify. Though the trial is expected to begin in August, months before the Oct. 21 federal election.

The Norman trial has the potential to expose damaging revelations about how big military contracts are awarded, and the opposition is seizing on Leslie's decision to testify for Norman, describing it as dealing another blow to Trudeau’s credibility on the issue.

Leslie has not spoken publicly about his potential testimony, telling The Canadian Press over the weekend that he was instructed by lawyers to not comment.

With files from CTV's Question Period Host Evan Solomon