OTTAWA – The federal Conservatives are likely to launch a marathon voting session in the House of Commons Wednesday evening, the latest procedural move being made over what they say is a Liberal "cover up" of the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

The more than 200 fiscal votes the Conservatives had put on notice could be called today by the party, starting this evening, depending on the outcome of the vote on their opposition day motion.

The Conservative motion calls on the government to have the House "take note" of the comments from Wilson-Raybould about the SNC-Lavalin affair, specifically the events that led to her resignation, which she said she was not able to speak to during her Feb. 27 House Justice Committee appearance.

The motion also calls on Trudeau to waive full solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidences "to allow the member for Vancouver Granville to address events that occurred following January 14, 2019, including her time as the Minister of Veterans Affairs, her resignation from that position, and her presentation to Cabinet that followed."

It's likely the Liberals will vote against, and defeat this motion, as they have on several other similar motions that either the opposition Conservatives or New Democrats have presented over the several weeks that the scandal has continued to take centre stage on Parliament Hill. Should that occur, expect the Conservatives to start what could be an all-nighter of continuous voting.

These 257 fiscal motions—considered confidence votes because they all have to do with budgetary measures—could take up to 40 hours to get through if all are called, especially if a "recorded vote" is called on each. This would mean each person stands and is counted one by one, instead of a voice vote based on whether there are more MPs who say "yay" or "nay."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addressed his caucus this morning, where he once again restated his vow to do all in his power to get answers on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"I believe that Canadians place a higher value on the rule of law than Justin Trudeau gives them credit for," Scheer said.

The Tories first floated the prospect of the marathon voting session over the weekend as their opposition motion day was first slated for Monday. This was swiftly shut down by the Liberals, who rescheduled it to Wednesday.

At the time, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen accused the Liberals of "rigging House votes to avoid accountability."

Marathon votes follow budget debacle

This comes after a raucous budget day in the House of Commons where the Conservatives delayed Finance Minister Bill Morneau reading his budget speech. This was out of outrage over Liberal MPs shutting down the House Justice Committee probe into the SNC-Lavalin affair without allowing Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify again. The initial plan was to delay the budget altogether but the Liberals usurped that when Morneau, minutes before 4 p.m., took many by surprise and tabled the document early.

Once he was able to launch into his speech, Morneau was soon drowned out by the opposition, who were banging on their desks, preventing Morneau from being heard for much of his delivery.

Twenty minutes into the speech, Scheer rose on a point of order and decried the Liberals tactics as "an assault on democracy." Conservative MPs rose from their seats and walked out of the House, and Morneau continued. It took him 50 minutes to complete his speech, concluding just before 6 p.m.

Scheer vowed to continue to use any tools they can to continue to keep the SNC-Lavalin affair at the top of the House agenda, and said they are "prepared for anything."

Reacting to the display, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "disappointing" that the Conservatives didn't care about what was in the budget, and accused them of playing politics instead.

If these votes are triggered, it will not be the first time the Conservatives have forced hours of voting.

In March 2018, initially also pledged to be "about 40 hours" of votes, the Conservative led what ended up being a 21-hour procedural standoff over the India trip affair. Then in June they went for about 12 hours of votes over the government not releasing a breakdown of how much its carbon pricing will cost Canadians.