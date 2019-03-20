OTTAWA -- The federal Conservatives have launched a marathon voting session in the House of Commons Wednesday evening, the latest procedural move being made over what they say is a Liberal "cover up" of the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

The more than 200 fiscal votes the Conservatives had put on notice have started to be called, and if all go ahead it could be into Thursday before they’re done. For now, it’s shaping up to at least be an all-nighter of continuous voting.

The marathon session was triggered after the Liberals voted against a Conservative opposition day motion that called on the government to have the House "take note" of the comments from Wilson-Raybould about the SNC-Lavalin affair, specifically the events that led to her resignation, which she said she was not able to speak to during her Feb. 27 House Justice Committee appearance.

The motion also called on Trudeau to waive full solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidences "to allow the member for Vancouver Granville to address events that occurred following January 14, 2019, including her time as the Minister of Veterans Affairs, her resignation from that position, and her presentation to Cabinet that followed."

The Liberals defeated the motion Wednesday night, as they have done on several other similar motions that either the opposition Conservatives or New Democrats have presented over the several weeks that the scandal has continued to take centre stage on Parliament Hill.

In anticipation of the late-night sitting, cots have been set up just outside the House of Commons chamber. Opposition MPs on Twitter said that the beds were set up by the government.

Asked if they ordered the beds, Liberal Whip Mark Holland told reporters that the government was "making every accommodation to ensure that if we have 36 hours of voting that people are taken care of."

As the person in charge of making sure the Liberals have enough people in the House at all times to win each confidence vote, he said "every single item that comes forward represents an important priority for Canadians. Obviously, we’re going to be there."

These 257 fiscal motions -- considered confidence votes because they all have to do with budgetary measures -- could take up to 40 hours to get through if all are called, especially if a "recorded vote" is called on each. This would mean each person stands and is counted one by one, instead of a voice vote based on whether there are more MPs who say "yay" or "nay."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addressed his caucus Wednesday morning, where he once again restated his vow to do all in his power to get answers on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"I believe that Canadians place a higher value on the rule of law than Justin Trudeau gives them credit for," Scheer said.