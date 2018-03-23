OTTAWA – The Conservatives who forced an all-nighter and ongoing marathon session of voting in the House of Commons have ended their procedural fight, for now.

Speaking to reporters in the House of Commons foyer, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen said she was ready to pull the plug and drop her remaining motions on account for the “toll that around the clock voting has on our political and our parliamentary staff.”

She said though she tried to negotiate and offer “reasonable compromise” it was clear “as time ticked on” that no deal would be reached with the government, but restated her party’s commitment to getting answers from the Liberals on the troubled India trip.

The continuous voting was being used as a procedural tactic because the Liberal majority defeated a Tory motion to call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser to testify about the Atwal incident.

"This has been a very, very long day," Bergen said in the House of Commons just before getting unanimous consent to batch pass her remaining opposed votes.

Bergen and her caucus was forcing nearly 260 confidence votes that made it imperative for the Liberals to keep a full bench of MPs to make sure they win each one.

The voting began around 6 p.m. Thursday and the Opposition estimated they had enough motions to keep MPs there until Saturday.

The continuous voting came to an end as the voting passed 20 hours.

More to come.