Politics

    • Tories delete Canadian dream video featuring what Liberals say are Russian jets

    Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre talks with people in the crowd prior to the National Acadian Day concert at the airport in Yarmouth, N.S., on Aug. 15, 2024. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press) Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre talks with people in the crowd prior to the National Acadian Day concert at the airport in Yarmouth, N.S., on Aug. 15, 2024. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that was meant to promote its Canadian values but featured images of what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets. 

    The party acknowledged on Monday that mistakes happen, while also pointing out that the Liberals have dealt with a stock image backlash in the past. 

    The video in question was posted by the party on X on Saturday with the slogan "Canada. Our Home" and featured a speech delivered by leader Pierre Poilievre from the Calgary Stampede. 

    In the video, Poilievre describes a Canadian man driving on a highway on his way to work after dropping off his kid at school, and spots a brand new fighter jet in the sky. 

    "They're doing a training mission in the sky, getting ready to defend our home and native land," Poilievre said.

    The two jets that appeared in the video as Poilievre delivered that line were Russian Su-17 and Su-27 jets, according to Defence Minister Bill Blair's spokesman. 

    "Shockingly, Mr. Poilievre’s dream for Canada includes Russian fighter jets flying over our glorious Prairies on a 'training mission,'" Daniel Minden said in a statement Monday.    

    "This comes as Russia continues its illegal, unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine and the international rules that keep us all safe."

    X users and New Democrats were also quick to point out that the jets appeared to be Russian-owned, and that other stock images used in the video by the party weren't actually Canadian. 

    "It’s one thing to use a stock photo, but quite another to launch an entire fantasy in which Russia, America and Serbia represent your dream for our country’s future," said NDP deputy ethics critic Charlie Angus in a statement. 

    The New Democrats have since demanded that Poilievre denounce the use of "phoney, fake, bogus" digital content. 

    "The video was removed — mistakes happen, as you can see here," said Conservative party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer, adding that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News