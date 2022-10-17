Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting "Freedom Convoy" protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing testimony about the protest from a number of Ottawa's top officials today, starting with Kanellakos.

The commission is examining the circumstances that led to the emergency declaration and the measures taken to deal with it.

Kanellakos says the city's role was to support Ottawa police throughout the protests.

He said the city could not independently decide to close certain streets leading up to and during the convoy because police were leading the response.

The federal Liberal government declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting extraordinary temporary powers to police after nearly three weeks of protests that gridlocked the downtown core.

Kanellakos said city had tow companies who were *contractually obligated* to respond when city called.



"What measures did the city take to enforce these contracts, if any?" POEC lawyer asks.



SK cites difficulty, says city was "looking at the contracts to start taking action." — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 17, 2022

K: bylaw was operating under agreement with OPS. Too dangerous in red zone. In areas outside red zone, bylaw was still working / ticketing. — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) October 17, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.