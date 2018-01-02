OTTAWA – Before your mid-morning coffee break on Tuesday, the top 100 CEOs in Canada will have made what an average worker will earn in all of 2018, a new report finds.

By 10:57 a.m. Jan. 2, the top executives in Canada will have each raked in $49,738, the equivalent of what the average worker makes annually.

According to a report from the left-leaning think tank Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) top Canadian executives are raking in pre-2008 economic crisis levels of pay, widening the income gap further.

In 2016, Canada's top 100 highest-paid CEOs on the S&P/TSX Composite index made 209 times the average annual income of working-class Canadians. The CEOs averaged $10.4 million a year, compared to the average Canadian income of $49,738.

The findings are based on 2016 income data. Between 2015 and 2016, average workers saw their pay increase 0.5 per cent, or $228 dollars on average. The executives saw an 8 per cent bump, a difference of $800,000.

The eleventh in a series of reports on executive pay in Canada is called "Climbing Up and Kicking Down." The CCPA has tracked executive pay for the last decade as one metric to gauge income inequality.

Author of the latest report, David Macdonald, a senior economist with the CCPA, says this is the first time the ratio of CEO pay to average worker pay in Canada has outpaced 200:1, up from 193:1 in 2015.

The report argues that if these companies can afford 8 per cent pay increases for their top level staff, then there shouldn’t be any issue affording a minimum wage increase for the average worker.

If workers were making a $15 an hour minimum wage, they would still have to work for an entire month to make what the top executives earn in one hour: $2,489.62.

"Without a big-picture approach to reining in CEO compensation, company accountants are bound to find ways around limited regulatory actions so that they can continue gaining tax preference for company executives," the report states.

It advocates for the federal government to consider closing more tax loopholes to curb the growth in CEO pay.

Highlights from the study, which was based on 2016 income data, include: