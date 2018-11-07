OTTAWA – Longtime MP Tony Clement is no longer a member of the Conservative caucus, after revealing that he sent sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he did not know, who turned out to be an extortionist.

Initially, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was willing to allow Clement to remain in caucus, saying he was "very disappointed" but "taking Tony at his word" that he understood this exchange to be with a consenting adult, and that it was the first and only time he'd done something like this.

However, later the same day, Scheer announced Clement was out of the Conservative caucus, at the leader's request.

"There have been numerous reports of other incidents, allegations, so in that respect I’ve asked Tony to resign from caucus so that he can respond to these allegations," Scheer said, citing "new information" without offering specifics on the nature of these additional allegations.

The Tory leader is not ruling out a party investigation into Clement's alleged actions, depending on what complaints are officially raised.

Addressing reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Scheer said he became aware of the situation late last week, and that the relevant security agencies have been alerted and are involved.

"Obviously it's a terrible lapse of judgment that we’re all disappointed in," Scheer said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Clement said that, over the last three weeks, he had been sending the images and video to someone he believed was "a consenting female recipient."

"The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion. The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt," Clement said.

National security concerns

The RCMP has confirmed that they are investigating the information provided by Clement.

"We can confirm that we have received information from the complainant and that we are currently investigating the matter. As such, we cannot further comment at this point," said the RCMP in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Clement was one of the Conservative members on the closed-door, top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. Members of this committee require security clearances, prompting questions over potential information security ramifications.

"It's not for me to speculate that level of what motivated this person to go down this path," Scheer said when asked about who may have been behind this extortion attempt.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Privy Council Office have been aware of the situation for a few days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that he had no comment on the matter.

In an interview with CTV News, Carleton University professor and former national security analyst Stephanie Carvin said at this point many questions remain, including whether the person or persons on the other end of Clement’s messages was a "random" criminal, or some kind of foreign agency or actor.

"He's someone with access to not just classified information, but any classified information and any intelligence that’s used by any government department in Canada. His access actually extraordinary. And if he's put himself in a position where he can be blackmailed, this is a very serious national security problem," Carvin said.

It has only been a year that this committee has been up and running and as a result is still working to build trust with its international counterparts. Carvin said an incident of this nature could prompt hesitation on the part of other nations or security agencies when it comes to sharing information in the future.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t think this situation impugns the integrity of the committee, but that it underscores the importance of who is selected to be a member.

Asked about the kind of training MPs who are on the committee receive, Goodale said he didn’t know the specifics, but that generally when MPs are in high level positions such as cabinet, “you are briefed on potential vulnerabilities, on the tactics and techniques that may be used by those who might want to compromise the national security of Canada. You are warned of the kinds of risks and threats that you may face.”

Still an MP, seeking treatment

In the statement first revealing the situation, the longtime Parry Sound-Muskoka MP resigned from his House of Commons committee assignments as well as his position as the justice critic, to focus on his personal and family life.

Clement, who is married with three children, apologized for his "very poor judgment" and said he plans to seek treatment, while maintaining his duties as an MP.

Scheer said over the last few years his caucus has had many conversations about appropriate workplace conduct, but would not directly comment on whether Clement will be allowed to run again in 2019 under the Conservative banner.

"I don't know that too many people would have to be told not to share explicit images and videos with people that you haven’t met," Scheer said.

In his initial statement Tuesday night Scheer said he was encouraged that Clement is seeking help and wished him "all the best in doing so." It is unclear what kind of treatment Clement will be pursuing.

For now, Deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt will take on the role of justice critic.

Clement, 57, was first elected to federal politics in 2006, served in multiple cabinet positions under previous prime minister Stephen Harper, and ran for party leader on two occasions. In recent years, Clement has been known for his active use of social media.