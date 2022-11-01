Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose
For Halloween, Doug Ford decided to get dressed up as a union buster, circa 1930. You know, the type of guy who feels tough when he’s with a bunch of hoodlums paid by the bosses to rough-up honest workers who just want an even break.
Over the last couple of years, I’ve often attacked Francois Legault for using the “notwithstanding clause” to shield his attacks on the Charter rights of religious and linguistic minorities. Immigrants and the English have been good cannon fodder for Québec’s populist premier.
I was therefore appalled, but not completely shocked, to see Doug Ford shamelessly steal a page from his “ami Francois” playbook and use the exact same strategy to remove constitutionally guaranteed labour rights. Because, make no mistake, the reason Ford is scheming to use the notwithstanding clause, is because he’s planning to attack the Charter rights of workers.
It’s been a long road but Canada’s Supreme Court has even recognized the right of members of the RCMP to bargain collectively and fairly. It got rid of a retrograde system of the bosses’ divisional representatives. RCMP officers now have the rights to have their own chosen leadership defend them and negotiate on their behalf.
Ford is attacking that edifice without a mandate and without ever having the courage to tell Ontarians what he’d do if they re-elected him. He’s attacking those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder in Ontario’s education system. Threatening to remove their right to bargain and to withhold their services. Doing everything he can to continue to keep them underpaid and unable to meet rising costs.
It’s the type of toadyism that came as a surprise because Ford had done such a good job of hiding his plans during the campaign. From populist firebrand to “running-dog lackey” in a matter of months. Quite a feat.
“Law and order” Ford has been proven a fraud as he refuses to respect his summons to appear before the Emergencies Act Commission of inquiry. Now voters get to see that “for the people” was as much a subterfuge as “get it done”…Ford is only there for Ford -- not for the people -- and workers are the ones who are done…like dinner!
In the tradition of the demagogue that he is, Ford claims to be all about defending the rights of families to send their kids to school. In fact, what he’s doing is finding the lowest common denominator and whittling the whole system down to that. With Ford’s approach, everyone will lose. Students, parents, workers and, ultimately, society as a whole.
Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.
I was an elected official in the largest public sector professional union, the SPGQ, in Quebec during the 1980s. It, too, was a time of financial difficulty and high inflation.
René Lévesque was in his second mandate and incompetent fiscal management was leading to a crisis. The province decided that public service workers, always easy targets, would pay a hefty price to help turn things around. Lévesque ordered his negotiator, a certain Lucien Bouchard, to do the dirty work. Wages of many public sector workers were actually reduced by 20 per cent!
Lévesque never fought another election.
Ford has some tough choices going forward. Never a whiz kid when it came to government finances, he appears intent on taking the easy road and blaming public sector workers for his inability to manage. Of course it was and remains possible to negotiate fair wages that take inflation into account and do what Ford claims he wants to do, preserve the living standard of families.
But Ford’s concern for working families during the campaign was all for show. Crocodile tears. Now the real Dougie comes out. The one whose backbenchers will give emotional speeches about protecting hardworking Ontario workers from inflation but who uses the notwithstanding clause to remove their right to bargain fairly for a decent wage.
All of the provinces, as well as the feds, face difficult times in the coming year. With Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine dragging on, and the full invoice for pandemic spending now being added to the collective debt, there are no easy choices. That’s why it’s so disappointing to see Canada’s largest province succumbing to the facile anti-union siren song.
Ontario working families deserve better. Turning public servants into scapegoats may be a satisfying short-term ploy. Long term, no one wins when the services we all rely on, from health care to education to transportation are all reduced as a result of short-term thinking and weak administration.
The “Ford Nation” apparently excludes public sector workers. They’re likely to remember the lesson at the next election.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year
Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year. The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.'
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 starting Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Canada
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
-
'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 'most wanted' suspects.
-
Ford lawyers argue irreparable harm to rule of law if inquiry summons not stayed
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
World
-
North Korea warns U.S. of 'powerful' response to allied drills
North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response.
-
U.K. minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
Britain's interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an 'invasion,' days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs.
-
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Russia reinforced its fighting force Tuesday with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it's trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson.
-
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
-
Paul Pelosi's accused attacker held without bail
A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.
-
Exit poll points to no clear winner in Danish election
Danes voted Tuesday in a parliamentary election that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call amid the fallout from her government's contentious decision to cull millions of minks as a pandemic response measure.
Politics
-
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
Health
-
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
-
Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs
An all-party committee at British Columbia's legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.
-
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
-
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 starting Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
Business
-
Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year
Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year. The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
-
Sunwing proposed hiring temporary foreign pilots; union concerned
A labour union is raising concerns about Sunwing's proposal to hire temporary foreign workers to address Canada's pilot shortage in preparation for the winter travel surge, arguing the airline hasn't done enough to attract local employees
-
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 starting Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Sports
-
Struggling Brooklyn Nets part with Canadian coach Steve Nash
Canadian Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
-
Soccer-Portaloos and home security: Qatar braces for World Cup influx
Qataris, used to living in one of the world's safest states, are increasingly concerned about potential vandalism, theft and unruly behaviour when some 1.2 million visitors descend on the country for the FIFA World Cup.
-
Canadian defender Scott Kennedy suffers shoulder injury on eve of World Cup
Canadian defender Scott Kennedy has suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the World Cup.
Autos
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.