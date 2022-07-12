Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race

Conservative skullduggery in booting out Patrick Brown as a candidate reflects very badly on a Party prone to lecturing others about probity, ethics and integrity.

Based on the single, untested word of a longtime party operative, Brown was given the heave-ho. Problem is, he landed on Jean Charest, whose chances of winning will go from slim to none if the Conservatives get away with it.

The people who made and profited from that decision were very much aware that what they were doing would effectively decide the outcome of the race. Pierre Poilièvre was being handed a victory not by Conservative members but by Party functionaries.

When you look at their connections to the Harper era, this whole manoeuvre appears even more troubling. The man overseeing the decision (and announcing it near midnight!) was Stephen Harper’s former Chief of Staff. Meanwhile, Harper’s former campaign manager is the senior adviser for Pierre Poilievre, the candidate who benefits most from the elimination of his only serious rivals.

‘HARPER CLEARLY HAS A PREFERRED CANDIDATE’

Party insiders with whom I’ve spoken are categorical: although he’s discreet about it, Harper clearly has a preferred candidate, Poilievre.

Harper has never tried to hide his dislike for Charest personally and politically. In the race that was ultimately won by Erin O’Toole, Charest had given serious thought to throwing his hat in the ring. He was so far along that path that he’d actually recorded political advertisements that became public.

In the end, there was the small matter of Charest still being under investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption police that made running impossible for him. It did leak out, however, that Charest had tried to do the right thing and at least inform Harper of his designs. According to reports, it didn’t go well.

Political parties play an essential role in our system of government. Unlike the Americans, we don’t have a direct election for Prime Minister.

That job goes to the leader of the party with the most seats. That’s why leadership races are tightly controlled by Elections Canada. It’s also why the courts will move in and review sketchy decisions: political parties are not private associations. They are quasi-public. They give tax breaks to their donors. The public and our judicial system have a deep interest in keeping them on the straight and narrow.

‘JUDGES CAN’T LOOK BEHIND THE PARTY CURTAINS’

A few years back, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued an important ruling in a case that arose during the NDP race that was being held to replace me as leader. Mr. Justice Nordheimer stated that the decisions that political parties make in leadership races are subject to judicial review. The Party cannot simply ordain, by internal rules, that judges can’t look behind the party curtains.

The parties, therefore, have to follow the principles of natural justice. Those state two main things: no one is allowed to be a judge in their own case and decision-makers have to hear both sides.

The upshot is that the courts can and will intervene to ensure fairness in leadership races.

It’s worth quoting Justice Nordheimer:

“In this particular situation, the respondent (NDP) has embarked on a process to select their leader. That leader will be the person who will be put forward, by the respondent, to the citizens of this country as their candidate for the office of Prime Minister. Consequently, the decision of the respondent in selecting their leader carries with it some considerable importance for the voting public…Consequently the decisions of political parties do have a very serious and exceptional effect on the interests of every Canadian citizen. The voting public, therefore, has a very direct and significant interest in ensuring that the activities of political parties are carried out in a proper, open, and transparent manner.”

Transparent! Someone should explain the concept to the Conservative committee overseeing the leadership race. Their seriously divided vote, on the flimsiest of evidence, has never been explained plausibly.

That obligation for transparency is also worth bearing in mind when analyzing what we know so far about the decision to throw Brown out of the leadership race.

The Conservatives plead that they tried to “bring him into compliance” with the rules of Elections Canada. If a party discovers an illegality in a process under the jurisdiction of Elections Canada, their job is to see that it’s investigated, not to “bring it into compliance,” whatever that’s supposed to mean. If federal law has really been broken it should be prosecuted, not swept under the rug.

CHAREST’S ‘PATH TO VICTORY’

That leads inexorably to a question as to whether or not any law was actually broken. As one veteran political organizer said to me: “Hiring companies as vendors and having vendors pay staff is not illegal as long as the vendor is then paid by the campaign. It’s cash management.”

So why was Patrick Brown handed a capital sentence, without the right to be heard, by people with deep ties to Harper?

The answer can perhaps be found in a document that the Charest campaign circulated in the days prior to the Brown debacle.

That document was sent on July 4 and was entitled “Membership Update for Charest Supporters.”

It contains an optimistic but not entirely implausible analysis of a Charest “path to victory.”

Here’s some of what it says:

“450,000 Conservative member supporters are in less than 100 ridings making that vote extremely concentrated.

Of those, 20 ridings have a total of 100,000 members. This only equals 2,000 points.

In Quebec, the Party has sold 56K memberships. We are very confident we hold at least 80 per cent of the points distributed across all 78 ridings.

The interim list confirms, this is a horse race. We’ve said all along this is about points. The winning number is 16,901 and our data confirms Jean Charest is well positioned to achieve that…Jean Charest has a path to victory.”

WAS CHAREST THE REAL TARGET?

That was the real target of these shenanigans, not Patrick Brown but Jean Charest. As has always been their habit, the Harperites knew what they wanted - a Poilievre win - and they were going to get it, by hook or by crook.

Charest still has a “path to victory”? Destroy it…

Never explicitly stated, Charest’s only hope has always been to become the second choice of Patrick Brown’s voters. Those, his team hoped, could capture enough points in the Conservatives’ complex ranked ballot/100 point per riding system.

If Brown is no longer a candidate, it’s a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote. Why bother? Charest’s hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his “path to victory.”

The Harperites get a TKO against Charest, without ever publicly laying a glove on him.

They also get their wish: an ideologically pure Conservative Party that’s been kept free of the unholy influence of “Progressive” Conservatives.

Against that backdrop, Brown appears to have hired a legal A-team that should be giving fits to the Conservative apparatchiks who pulled off this crude stunt.

If indeed it does come to pass that Marie Henein gets to cross-examine the star witness of the Conservative Party, I’m going to try and get a front row seat. It’ll be the best show since Johnnie Cochran.

Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017.